The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a session entitled "Legal Frameworks Regulating the AI Usage" in cooperation with Al Tamimi & Company, with a view to enhancing awareness and knowledge about the applicable legal conditions for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to ensure the preservation of rights and duties. The session was attended by a group of Ajman Chamber's member companies and factories.

The session dealt with a set of main topics, including the conditions of using AI platforms "Chat GPT", privacy policy, personal information protection standards, ethics of AI platforms, how to preserve intellectual property rights and inventions, and other standards regulating the AI usage.

The session also provided an interactive platform on best practices to benefit from AI data, including "data analysis, customer service improvement, product development and innovation, etc."

Aisha Al Nuaimi, chief executive of the Department of Legal Services at the Ajman Chamber, stated that the session reflects the Ajman Chamber's efforts to increase legal awareness among its member establishments and enable them to avoid any potential legal risks and introduce the latest developments in laws and legislation that support the sustainability and growth of business of private sector establishments, especially those related to the use of innovation and modern tools and technologies.

She emphasized that the Ajman Chamber aims to diversify its activities and legal programs with a view to strengthening Ajman's position as one of the leading destinations for investment and business in the region and providing a sustainable business environment that includes proactive tools and enablers to increase productivity and business sustainability, in addition to protecting commercial and industrial interests and enabling various sectors to keep pace with the rapid changes in the business environment and the dynamism of the markets, and to harness the digital transformation and ensure benefit from it.