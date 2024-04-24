Abu Dhabi, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- LB Investment, a renowned venture capital firm with a legacy of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and with $1.2 Trillion Assets Under Management as of 2023, announces its participation in the prestigious 2024 AIM Congress, scheduled to be held from May 7th to May 9th in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Established in 1996, LB Investment has consistently been recognized as one of Korea's premier fund managers, earning accolades such as the A+ grade from the Small and Medium Business Administration (SMBA). With a commitment to excellence and a vision to emerge as Asia's Leading Investment Firm, LB Investment has expanded its footprint globally, with a notable presence in Shanghai since 2007.

At the 2024 AIM Congress, LB Investment will proudly showcase a diverse portfolio of startups and companies, representing cutting-edge innovation and disruptive solutions across various industries. Among the notable entities brought to the forefront by LB Investment are:

LivsMed: A leading provider of surgical instruments and devices, with a global presence spanning from Korea to the USA and Germany.

Standard Energy Inc.: Pioneering advancements in battery technology, Standard Energy Inc. stands as the world's first company to develop VIB (Vanadium Ion Battery) specialized for Energy Storage Systems (ESS), with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

t'order: Revolutionizing the offline ordering experience, t'order offers a self-ordering platform that has rapidly risen to prominence, earning recognition and awards for its innovative approach to customer management and job creation.

FITPET: Committed to enhancing the well-being of pets and their families, FITPET focuses on creating trustworthy solutions and services that cater to the unique needs of animal companions, ensuring a healthy and joyful daily life.

LABLUP: Making AI accessible to all, LABLUP's Backend.AI platform manages AI development, services, and supercomputing across various environments, facilitating innovation and advancement in the field of artificial intelligence.

BLUEZON WIDE: Dedicated to nature-inspired skincare solutions, BLUEZON WIDE prioritizes natural and pure ingredients, setting industry standards for quality and trendsetting products.

NOTA AI: Specializing in hardware-aware AI optimization and edge AI solutions, NOTA AI has emerged as a frontrunner in pioneering the AI industry, with a global footprint and a track record of success.

ABYSS Company: Focusing on K-POP & Esports global fandom, ABYSS Company is at the forefront of cultivating super fandom experiences for the MZ generation, bridging entertainment and technology seamlessly.

The 2024 AIM Congress boasts an impressive lineup, featuring over 25 government ministers, 45 city mayors, 12 central bank governors, 900+ speakers, 450 dialogue sessions, 7 high-level roundtable meetings, 9 global stock markets, 50+ unicorns, and more than 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries worldwide. This collaborative gathering, comprising 27 joint events in cooperation with 304+ international partners, underscores AIM Congress's pivotal role as a global investment platform driving economic transformation and fostering international cooperation.

To register for the 2024 AIM Congress, please visit: https://aimcongress.com/packages/PR24APR



