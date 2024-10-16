Dubai, UAE: Laxton Distribution, a prominent distributor of global IT products and solutions in the MENA region, has officially signed a strategic partnership with Jabra, a world leader in audio, video, and collaboration solutions, during Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai. The collaboration is set to bring Jabra’s cutting-edge Unified Communication products to key markets in Qatar, Pakistan, and Egypt, significantly enhancing business communication capabilities in these regions.

This partnership marks a significant expansion in Laxton’s portfolio. By bringing Jabra’s innovative solutions, including wireless headsets, video conferencing systems, and collaboration tools, into its portfolio, Laxton Distribution is poised to empower businesses in these critical regions with advanced communication capabilities.

Asim Sajwani, Managing Director of Laxton Distribution, stated: “We are excited to partner with Jabra, a leader in the Unified Communication space. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with the most advanced technological solutions. By introducing Jabra’s cutting-edge products to Qatar, Pakistan, and Egypt, we are committed to providing businesses in these regions with advanced solutions for improved connectivity and efficiency.”

Nigina Bender, Head of Sales for META Region of Jabra commented: “Partnering with Laxton is a key strategic move for Jabra, leveraging their strong presence in the MENA region, particularly in countries like Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt and Levant countries where we see great potential for us. Together, we can expand our market reach and deliver exceptional AV and collaboration solutions to meet our customers' needs even better than before. We are very excited about this new partnership, which will ensure mutual growth and success now and in the future.”

This partnership heralds a new era of communication in these key markets, with Jabra’s innovative solutions set to become integral to their growth strategies.

About Laxton Distribution:

Laxton Distribution specializes in delivering the most suitable products, solutions, and technological services to clients, assisting partners in growing their businesses. Operating across the MENA region, Laxton is dedicated to ensuring that retailers and end customers have access to the latest global IT brand products, supported by comprehensive customer service.

For more information: www.laxtondisti.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on over 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed.