Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has brought together the best that the city has to offer at incredible prices, with hundreds of top hotels, leading attractions, and world-class entertainment destinations still welcoming everyone to enjoy astonishingly affordable and pocket-friendly seasonal packages. With just a few weeks to go before the biggest and most exciting edition of DSS draws its curtains on 1 September, there’s still time for families, couples, and residents to enjoy a summer well spent with maximum value across thousands of things to do in the city.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city’s world-renowned hotels, iconic attractions, and thrilling destinations have pulled out all the stops to make this DSS an unforgettable one. The clock is ticking on limited-time offers for families to enjoy everything from discounted hotel stays to fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Couples have a few more weeks to indulge in romantic getaways inclusive of deletable dining packages and rejuvenating spa treatments, while residents can still make the most of their summer in Dubai with special rates on exhilarating experiences. From adrenaline-pumping theme parks to cultural excursions, there’s truly no shortage of excitement as DSS enters its final weeks.

Whether planning a staycation, a day out at a top attraction, or a memorable evening at one of Dubai’s finest restaurants, the time to act is now before this spectacular season comes to a close.

DSS ENTERTAINER - SAVINGS ACROSS THE CITY

Maximising savings for everyone this summer is the exclusive DSS Entertainer, which unlocks over 7,000 incredible buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) deals on Dubai's leading hotels, dining spots, attractions, leisure experiences, salons, spas, beauty treatments, fitness, and so much more. Estimated savings of thousands of Dirhams can be enjoyed across the city’s top theme parks, including IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Aquaventure Waterpark, Wild Wadi Waterpark, and many more. Foodies can unlock pocket-friendly dining experiences at eateries like Carnival by Tresind, Boom Battle Bar, Mamazonia, Asia Asia, Fogo de Chao, Thiptara, and many more. There’s plenty to help everyone splurge on themselves or treat a friend with huge savings on salons, spas, and beauty treatments - including Soul Senses, Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Anantara Spa, and lots more. Priced at just AED 195, the DSS Entertainer is valid for three months from activation - meaning users can enjoy unbeatable value every day of the week even after DSS draws to a close. With thousands of Dirhams to be saved at the city's premier destinations, savings increase the more offers are explored. Plus, users can share these fantastic BOGO vouchers with up to three friends, making it easier than ever to enjoy Dubai’s delights.

KIDS GO FREE OFFERS

Families shouldn’t miss out on a multitude of best-value prices across resorts and attractions in Dubai with the final few weeks of the DSS Kids Go Free offers. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy pocket-friendly stays and days out across Dubai’s world class resorts, attractions, and entertainment destinations that cater to all budgets and preferences. Many properties are allowing up to two children to stay in an adult room at no extra charge and enjoy the same meal plans as their parents, alongside complementary play sessions and fun extras. Families can make everlasting memories and spend less with unforgettable stays at Atlantis the Palm, St. Regis Dubai The Palm, Le Meridien Dubai, Address Sky View, Address Fountain View, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Palace Downtown, amongst several others. The affordable fun continues at Dubai’s most exciting attractions like Dubai Parks and Resorts, Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, La Perle by Dragone, Ski Dubai, AYA Universe, and many more leading locations where parents can enjoy to the max thanks to their little ones gaining entry for free.

COUPLES OFFERS - RELAX AND UNWIND

The clock is ticking on the final few weeks of couples offers this DSS, with an array of tailored offers and great-value packages promising romance and relaxation in the city’s most enchanting settings. Romantic getaways, wellness retreats, fine-dining experiences, unique date ideas, and many incredible experiences can be found at the best value at hotels and resorts across the emirate, all designed to create cherished memories. Couples can escape the everyday and indulge in specially curated experiences at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, V Hotel Curio and Collection by Hilton, Accor Group properties, and Rove Hotels across the city.

RESIDENT OFFERS - PLAY-CATION TIME

UAE and GCC residents can still unlock remarkable savings across hundreds of hotels and attractions and enjoy a summer holiday in the city for less. From five-star resorts with luxury amenities to all-inclusive packages and budget options, those wanting to experience Dubai’s renowned hospitality can find it at more affordable prices with unmissable discounts on rooms, restaurants, spa experiences and more. Special summer savings can be found at Address Hotels & Resorts, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai Bluewaters Island, Fairmont the Palm, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Barsha, Jumeirah hotels across the city, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, and many more. Attractions to check out at special resident rates include Al Shindagha Museum, Arte Museum, AURA SKYPOOL, Deep Dive Dubai, Madame Tussauds, Dubai Safari Park, XLine Dubai, and several others. All these promotions offer a great way to rediscover the city’s hidden gems before the summer ends.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

