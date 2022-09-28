DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The much-anticipated Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2022 instituted to identify, recognise, represent, and reward companies that match the highest industry benchmarks concluded on a high note.

The Awards were presented at a glittering, well-attended presentation ceremony held at the Diamond Ballroom in The Address Dubai Mall on Thursday, 22 September.

Winners were chosen on multiple parameters, including performance, operational streamlining, technology adoption, ‘going the extra mile’ and adhering to sustainability goals, among many other scalable and quantifiable criteria.

“Our debut edition of Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2022 has propelled LogisticsGulfNews.com to the frontlines of the industry media. It has enhanced our profile, and we are delighted with our received spotlight. Now we have equity, energy and traction, and we fully intend to leverage these to maintain momentum going forward,” affirmed Vishvanath Shetty, Managing Director- AARYA Media Group.

“The response for the nominations was overwhelming, and we received entries from across the GCC. Our Landmarks in Logistics Awards created quite a buzz. The atmosphere was both electric and competitive. There was enthusiasm in the air, and the process for determining winners was well laid out, streamlined and professional,” asserted Shetty.

The very first Award of the Night, The Rookie Company of the Year, was swooped by Vervo Middle East, a Latvian upstart logistics services provider debuting in the GCC, for showcasing rapid growth within the Logistics & Supply Chain industry in the region.

The company was selected for offering regional and international groupage and full cargo carriage and transportation spanning multiple transport modes—land, sea, air and rail where appropriate and with specific applicability in the Baltic region. This opens up a whole regional bloc for trade opportunities—with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and the hinterland countries being the major beneficiaries.

“This Landmarks in Logistics Trophy for the Rookie Company of the Year is a positive acknowledgement of Vervo’s forays in the region and the holistic logistical services we offer. Furthermore, this recognition opens new trade corridors for the growth of commerce between our regions—the Baltics and the Middle East,” explained Maris Dreimanis, CEO, Vervo Middle East.

The Logistics and Supply Chain Start-up of the Year went to Crimson International, followed by Advanced Transport & Logistics LLC FZC, scoring the title 3PL Freight Forwarder of the Year. Shipa Delivery won The Last Mile Delivery Provider of the Year, and eCommerce Platform of The Year was won by Modern Freight Company.

It was a memorable night with great music and food, celebrating the big wins and achievements.

The event also recognised human excellence, with Nissrine Elqobai from ENY Consulting receiving the Woman Leader in Logistics & Supply Chain of the Year, and Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of NAFL, securing the Visionary Leader in Logistics of the Year!

“The jury members had their work clearly cut out for them. They did a splendid job sieving, examining, and vetting every entry. We thank them for their efforts, time, commitment, and balanced approach,” Shetty noted.

“We also thank our sponsors for their support and the trust reposed in us,” he added.

