Cairo:- Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, took part in the inauguration of the Pavilion of the Swiss-Egyptian Chamber of Commerce (SwissCham Egypt) and the “swisstech” exhibition at the COP27 Climate Conference in Sharm El Sheikh. President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, Swiss Ambassador to Cairo Yvonne Baumann, members of the chamber, and chairpersons of Swiss companies in Egypt attended the opening.

During the inauguration of the pavilion, President Cassis delivered a speech and signaled the opening of the exhibition, which brings a number of Swiss manufacturers together. He also hailed their efforts made to combat climate change, aiming to achieve a better future and a more sustainable environment for everyone.

In this context, Jimmy Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Egypt, expressed his delight at participating in such a pivotal event, happening at the Green Zone. He praised the chamber’s initiative to establish this pavilion and the “swisstech” exhibition, saying it creates an ample opportunity for Swiss companies operating in Egypt to showcase their initiatives for innovation and sustainable development throughout the days of the exhibition.

He further indicated Lafarge Egypt’s serious and successful steps towards green transformation, in accordance with the Holcim Group's strategy to reach net zero carbon emissions, saying it can be achieved through innovative and sustainable building materials solutions that reduce carbon emissions while maintaining performance. This comes in addition to digitization initiatives that achieve sustainable growth.

Over the past years until now, Lafarge Egypt’s environmentally-friendly products have been used in establishing sustainable national projects and cities like the Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital, the Third Line of the subway project, and the Suez Canal tunnels, which align with Egypt's Vision 2030.

-Ends-

About Lafarge Egypt:

Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, is a key player in the construction materials industry. With its plant located in Sokhna, the company provides products and solutions that are essential in creating the structures that shape our landscape today. Powered by more than 2000 employees, and through its established business in cement, concrete and bags manufacturing, Lafarge Egypt is committed to providing sustainable building materials to meet the needs of its customers, whether it be individual home builders, large construction companies, architects or local artisans.