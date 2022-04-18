UAE: In a new step aims to unveiling unique Arab talents in the field of innovation, GIE, The Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship, announced today that the teams of the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman have qualified to the finals of Underwater Robotic Competition to be held in the United States. The United States of America at the University of Maryland, from 4-5 June, following the announcement of the results of of the SeaPerch Challenge West Asia, which was held in the Emirate of Sharjah, Launched by the Rubinition Foundation and organized by GIE in strategic partnership with Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport-Sharjah Branch, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, University of Science and Technology of Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain University and Emirates Science Club.

BlueTech team from Kuwait came in first place and is scheduled to celebrate the outstanding results achieved on the Asian continent by a group of government leaders as soon as they return to the country, Golden Camellia team came to win the second place from the United Arab Emirates, and the third place was for Majan team from Oman, and the third place repeated was for the UAE team from the United Arab Emirates.

Eng. Mohamed Aboud, Chairman and CEO of GIE, declared: "The qualification of the participating teams for international challenge reflects the strong representation of Arab teams on the map of Underwater Robotics Competition globally, in addition to these results will highlight the government's efforts to leaders of the GCC countries to enhance their efforts in the field of refining human skills and unleashing technical innovations in this field, in an effort to establish their vision in the field of cooperation council countries. Protecting and stabilizing water security and supporting its role in water treatment and beach conservation, especially since most countries in the region overlook seas and oceans."

He added: "This type of challenges represents the utmost importance in the technical aspect, where it plays a pivotal role in the treatment of Petroleum lines located on the bottom of the seas, oceans and internet cables, and this is what advanced robots provide to work underwater with the latest artificial intelligence systems and modern technical applications, pointing out that the challenge period revealed a clear passion among the participating students and winning teams to learn more information that will work to hone their technical skills in the field of underwater automated submarines, In the coming period, we will focus on organizing a range of educational activities to move forward with these innovators on the path to realizing their dreams in one of the future development areas of countries in the West Asian region."

It is worth mentioning that the participation of 4 teams from the GCC countries is the largest in the history of the competition, where participation from each geographical region is usually limited to only 3 teams, and this came as a result of the strong competition between more than 30 teams, especially since the SeaPerch Challenge It represents a distinct added value for the participating teams, as the challenge is an educational event of the first degree, and this is evident from the selection of participants from the young age stages and through the training, rehabilitation, awareness and educational sessions about the challenge, its advantages and importance.

The challenge aims to support school students in this age group with sufficient information that qualifies them to closely familiarize themselves with all the data of the underwater robotic submarine industry. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman during the year 2023, through an integrated program for qualification, education and selection of participating human cadres, followed by organizing a regional challenge in West Asia, then qualifying the winning teams for the international competition.

