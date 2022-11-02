Presentations and discussions gather industry leaders and government officials

Innovation technology sessions highlight latest technologies in digitalization by experts providing insights and case studies

Kuwait: The Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference and the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) welcomed attendees today to immersive sessions and panel discussions, with experts sharing insights on adopting smart and digital technologies in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Resort & Spa.

More than 500 specialists and executives in the field of digitization in the country, ICT experts, solution providers and leading international consultants discussed the latest plans and innovations in the digital transformation journey that the country is going through, as well as presenting global best practices and innovative solutions to overcome challenges and ensure access to successful and secure digitization of processes and services.

For the keynote speech, Dr. Ammar Husseini, Deputy Director-General, Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) said, "Digital Transformation Kuwait provides a deeper insight into how to plan and navigate a strategic framework for Kuwait's digital transformation and monitor the progress of digital transformation locally and globally through the different sessions and panel discussions. Our aim is to enhance the efficiency of cloud-based applications and enhance the performance of key entities and industries in Kuwait in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035."

Al-Husseini added that the two-day conference will discuss a number of important topics within the framework of pushing Kuwait’s 2035 vision towards digital transformation, the most important of which is ways to improve cooperation between the government and the private sector to build an advanced digital economy coupled with a flexible legislative system that dedicates uniformity to the sector’s cybersecurity policies, guidelines and strategies.

He also referred to the exhibition accompanying the conference, which showcases the latest technologies and developments in the field of digital transformation and presents the role of emerging technologies in advancing the digitization journey to improve health care and education services through digital transformation and digitizing the banking and financial sectors by transforming digital services for open banking services and future payments.

Dina Subuh, Director, Technology Capability Management, at Ooredoo Kuwait said, "We hope to help achieve growth and sustainable development and innovation as an integral part of the digital transformation process. Customers today are pursuing a more strategic approach to resolve challenges, improve operations, and grow while going beyond and as an ICT service provider for smart cities, we are keen to drive progress and enhance the digital lives of our customers."

The two-day high-level international forum addresses key advances and pressing challenges in Kuwait’s digital transformation journey through a series of insightful presentations and panel discussions from some of the region’s industry leaders

The event is being attended by experts working in areas of Information Technology, Digital and e-Transformation, Technology Innovation, Digital Research and Development, Smart and e-Services, Data Management and Analysis, Data Science, Cloud and Data Storage, New Technologies, HR & Shared Services, Operations, Customer Experience and Service Excellence and Quality.

The conference saw more than 40 speakers from various sectors and ministries sharing insights on new ideas and discussed the roadmap for the future of the country’s digital transformation to over 500 participants attending the conference.

