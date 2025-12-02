KUWAIT CITY: The second phase of the Thought Leadership Circle: Reshaping the Digital Landscape, co-hosted by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and The Business Year (TBY), kicked off today at The Chairman’s Club, KIPCO Tower, bringing together a powerhouse lineup of public and private sector leaders to explore Kuwait’s ambition to position itself as a regional integrated hub for digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

The event was headlined by His Excellency Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communications Affairs, who hosted the conversation. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing national digital infrastructure and regulatory readiness. “As we transform Kuwait’s digital landscape, we must ensure institutional alignment, infrastructure strength, and public-private synergy to unlock the true potential of our economy,” he said.

Key speakers included Dr. Khaled Mohammad Al-Zamel, Chairman, Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA),Eng. Abeer Al-Awadhi, Chief, National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), Eng. Muataz Abdullah Al-Dharrab, CEO of stc Kuwait, Alaeddine Karim, Country General Manager, Microsoft Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Duaij Al-Sabah, Chairman, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Bader Al-Ghanim, VP & Managing Director, Talabat Kuwait, Fahad Al-Menayes, Acting CEO, International Turnkey Systems (its) and Sulaiman Al-Arouj, Executive Chairman, Empower State Holdings.

The event explored five strategic areas shaping Kuwait’s digital trajectory. It started with Foundations of a Regional Digital Hub: Discussions focused on integration of services, data, and infrastructure. The need for interoperable ecosystems and regulatory strategies to enable scalable digital growth.

Investing in Talent and Ecosystems was also discussed with the goal of attracting global tech giants; panelists discussed the urgency of digital skills development and workforce readiness. “We must prepare our people for the future as much as our systems,” noted Alaeddine Karim of Microsoft Kuwait.

Continued with Strategic Collaborations & AI Readiness: Leaders shared their ongoing partnerships and reflected on Kuwait’s AI-readiness. “At stc, we see A.I., smart systems, and secure data environments as core enablers of this transformation. Our efforts are aligned with national priorities, and we can assist in the acceleration of Kuwait’s digital agenda and strengthen its position as a leading technology driven economy” noted Al-Dharrab of stc.

Then, Smart Infrastructure & Cybersecurity: Participants explored how smart infrastructure can support fintech and national services. NSCS raised emerging threat concerns while Talabat outlined its robust cybersecurity practices. “Digital trust is foundational to everything we build,” said Bader Al-Ghanim of Talabat.

Lastly, Policy & Future Milestones: The Minister concluded the day by outlining the government’s top priorities for 2026, including regulatory modernization, workforce programs, and expanded investment incentives.