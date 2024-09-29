New York, United States – Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), recently participated in a panel discussion organized by KSrelief titled "Addressing the Intersection of Conflict, Displacement, Refugees, and Women’s Health." This event was held in collaboration with the International Medical Corps, the United Nations Population Fund, the World Health Organization, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Dr. Al Rabeeah emphasized that KSrelief pays special attention to addressing the specific health needs of women and girls, particularly during emergencies. He noted that work during conflicts, disasters, or other crises can severely disrupt access to essential services, increasing the risk of maternal and infant mortality. He stated that providing specialized services in difficult situations is crucial for protecting the safety and health of affected populations and is an indicator that we are on the right path to achieving the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Initiative “good health and well-being”.

Additionally, he noted that KSrelief has implemented numerous projects with governments, UN agencies, international organizations, and local community organizations, with a total cost exceeding USD 100 million. The aim is to provide reproductive health services for pregnant women, girls, and children in various countries through the provision of medical staff, operational costs, medications, and medical supplies.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also mentioned the situation in the Gaza Strip, where women face many challenges exacerbated by ongoing aggression and a blockade on humanitarian aid. Restrictions on movement, limited access to healthcare, attacks on infrastructure, and repeated bombings of hospitals and medical facilities severely restrict access to essential healthcare. These conditions, he continued, make daily life increasingly difficult and dangerous for women and other vulnerable groups and must be resolved.

-Ends-

For further information and media inquiries please contact:

Sarah Almarzuki - S.Almarzuki@ksrelief.org

Dhai Almutairi – d.almutairi@ksrelief.org

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), founded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.

Social Handles: Twitter: @KSRelief_EN | Instagram: @KSRELIEF | LinkedIn: ksrelief | Website: www.ksrelief.org