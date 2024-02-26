Doha, Qatar:– KROHNE, a leading global provider of industrial measurement technology, recently hosted a successful customer workshop in Qatar. The event brought together international experts and key stakeholders in the water and wastewater management sectors to explore the latest advancements in measurement solutions.

Knowledge Sharing for Optimized Water Management

The workshop, conducted in collaboration with KROHNE’s long-term partner in Qatar, Field Industrial Solutions, highlighted how KROHNE's innovative technologies address critical challenges in water and wastewater management across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Key aspects covered included:

Optimizing Water Resource Management: KROHNE solutions enable precise monitoring and control, empowering data-driven decisions for sustainable water use.

Ensuring Water Quality: Advanced measurement technologies guarantee water quality compliance and safeguards public health.

Minimizing Losses: KROHNE's accurate flow measurement tools help detect and mitigate water leaks, promoting resource conservation.

Enhancing Process Efficiency: Smart sensors and integrated systems streamline operations, reducing costs, and improving reliability in water and wastewater treatment plants.

Qatar's Role in Middle East Water Solutions

Qatar's investment in water technology and knowledge exchange sets a vital example for the wider region. This workshop underscored the significance of such initiatives in addressing shared water challenges and driving sustainable development and should open the doors for further conversations to achieve global sustainability goals in conserving and protecting vital water supplies for a growing population.

Quote from Frank Janssens, VP Middle East and Africa, KROHNE

“Collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential to building a resilient water future in the Middle East and Africa. KROHNE is committed to partnering with industry leaders, like our trusted partners at Field Industrial Solutions in Qatar, to deliver innovative solutions that create long-term value for our customers and the communities they serve.”

