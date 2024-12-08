Doha, Qatar - KPMG in Qatar successfully hosted its Annual IFRS Update Workshop 2024 yesterday, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the country’s finance community in navigating evolving financial reporting standards. Held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, this flagship event attracted a record 230 participants, including representatives from Qatar-listed companies, local and multinational banks, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Centre, and various private sector entities.

Now in its 24th year, the workshop has proven to be a cornerstone event for finance, audit, and risk professionals in Qatar. Over the past decade, it has consistently drawn over 200 attendees, underlining its importance as a platform for collaboration, learning, and industry advancement.

The workshop was led by Charles Batchelor, Advisory Partner at KPMG Lower Gulf and a seasoned expert in IFRS. Charles provided an in-depth exploration of critical updates and insights, covering key IFRS updates, including IASB amendments, ISSB developments. Specialized topics such as ESG reporting, sustainability standards, and practical implications of financial reporting in today’s evolving economic landscape were also addressed, ensuring participants gained actionable knowledge tailored to their industries.

Reflecting on the day, Gopal Balasubramaniam, KPMG in Qatar Partner and Head of Audit shared: “This workshop represents KPMG in Qatar’s dedication to equipping finance professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of IFRS standards. The exceptional turnout is a testament to the importance of such initiatives in driving professional growth and collaboration across the industry.”

The 2024 IFRS Update Workshop underscores KPMG in Qatar’s dedication to advancing the country’s financial sector. Through timely updates, practical insights, and expert-led discussions, the firm continues to support Qatar’s professionals in achieving excellence in financial reporting.

