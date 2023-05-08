Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is supporting five Khalifa Fund businesses' participation at the 12th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global) 2023. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and with the support of strategic partners the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the event provides a unique platform for business owners and investors to network, share ideas, and explore investment opportunities in the Middle East.

The Khalifa Fund-supported businesses attending AIM 2023 are Krews, Insurco, Dal Technology, Resthero, and RM Industry. These businesses represent a diverse range of industries, including digital services, electronic insurance, and integrated solutions for different institutions. Their participation in AIM 2023 demonstrates the commitment of Khalifa Fund to supporting the growth and development of businesses in the UAE.

Speaking about the participation of Khalifa Fund-supported businesses in AIM 2023, H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, said: "We are pleased to support the participation of these five businesses at AIM 2023. The event provides a unique opportunity for business owners and investors to come together and explore new opportunities for growth and development. We believe that these businesses have the potential to make a significant impact in their respective industries, and we are proud to support their efforts to expand their businesses and contribute to the economic development of the UAE."

AIM 2023 is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre between May 8 to May 10, 2023. It is expected to attract thousands of participants from around the world, including business leaders, investors, and policymakers. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting investment, innovation, and economic growth.

Khalifa Fund's support for the participation of these five businesses at AIM 2023 demonstrates its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE. The Fund has been instrumental in promoting economic diversification and creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in the country. Its efforts have helped to create jobs, drive innovation, and promote economic growth, making it a key player in the UAE's economic development.