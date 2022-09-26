The 3 businesses have been formed in the Chechen Republic following support from the Zayed Fund

Khalifa Fund will support the participation of 9 businesses overall at this year’s edition of ADIHEX

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the first time in its history, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has supported the participation of 3 international entrepreneurs to participate at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The international participants include multiple businesses that have been established in the Chechen Republic and are actively supported by the Zayed Foundation, Khalifa Fund’s partner in the region. Khalifa Fund will also be supporting the participation of several UAE-based businesses that represent UAE national heritage through various sectors, including hunting and equestrianism.

The support of the 3 Chechen businesses comes as part of Khalifa Fund’s long-term international outreach efforts, where Zayed Fund was established and set up by Khalifa Fund in 2017 in Grozny, the Chechen capital, with a capital of $50 million, in an effort to support the empowerment of women and youth by developing their entrepreneurial skillset, as well as to contribute to the growth of the local economy.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei. CEO, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: “The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is amongst the most prestigious and imperative exhibitions in the region, which uniquely shines a light on our heritage, culture and traditions. For the first time in Khalifa Fund’s history, we’re delighted to support 3 international businesses alongside our 6 UAE-based businesses. Our international counterparts, who are funded by the Zayed Foundation, share our values within the hunting and equestrian sector and also have a deep-rooted history in manufacturing goods and offering services in this specific sector.”

ADIHX, which is renowned for being the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa, is organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club and attracts local and global attendees to develop its plans and projects to be in line with its leading environmental and heritage goals in promoting sustainable hunting.

ADIHEX 2022 will bring together over 105,000 visitors to explore the 11 sectors across the 50,0000 sqm of exhibition space offering more than 680 exhibitors to showcase the very latest technologies, innovations and trends in the sector.

The Khalifa Fund participants will be located in hall 9, stand 9.C01 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from September 26th to October 2nd.

