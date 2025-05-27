Dubai – Khaleej Times proudly presents the 6th New Age Finance and Accounting Summit (NAFA) on 28th May 2025 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, the region’s ultimate gathering of finance leaders, tax strategists, and AI visionaries.

This year’s theme, “Transforming Finance,” sets the stage for a dynamic agenda featuring powerhouse speakers from Microsoft, Anaplan, G42, Jameel Motors, Ali & Sons, RAKEZ, LinkedIn MENA, Hanson Search, BPG Group, Al Naboodah, AW Rostamani, Barclays, Mantrac Group, NMC Healthcare, Andersen, Al Tamimi & Co, MCA Gulf, DAMAC, and more.

Expect gripping discussions on AI-powered CFO leadership, predictive financial insights, UAE corporate tax strategy, e-invoicing, and real-time analytics, with each session designed to supercharge your financial strategy.

A crucial topic is the UAE’s corporate tax regime, which has significant implications for businesses operating in the region. Asiya Zargar, Group Head of Tax, Mantrac Group, emphasizes the importance of adapting to these changes. “With the UAE’s corporate tax regime now firmly in place, it’s essential for businesses to master compliance and craft resilient tax strategies. I’ll be sharing practical insights at this pivotal moment in the country’s regulatory landscape,” she says, setting the tone for the Corporate Tax Strategy Panel she will be moderating.

The summit also promises to address the global nature of finance, with insights from industry leaders like Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer at Khaleej Times. “Finance is global, shipping is global, and today disruption is global. I’m excited to sit down with Gulf Navigation CFO Ali Abouda, a financial leader across these dynamics,” Kemp shares. “NAFA 2025 will deliver insights everyone can act on.”

Manish Kothari, Group Head Tax at AW Rostamani Group, will further elaborate on the intricacies of adapting to new tax regulations. “The UAE’s corporate tax shift is a pivotal step towards aligning with global standards. At NAFA 2025, I’ll share practical insights on navigating these changes, from FTA expectations to effective corporate tax strategies,” Kothari adds, providing a roadmap for businesses trying to align with these new standards.

The day will also unveil the UAE’s Most Influential CFOs, brought to you by Qashio, and provide an unrivalled platform for C-suites and decision-makers to connect, challenge conventions, and chart a bold future for finance.

With partners including Cygnet.one, Anaplan, Andersen, MCA Gulf, Cleartax, Jedox, Signzy, Tally, Al Tamimi & Co, MICS, and Qashio | Visa, NAFA 2025 is the stage where the next era of financial transformation is written.

