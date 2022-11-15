Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has attended the opening ceremony of the first edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week at the Emirates Palace hotel.

His Highness also witnessed a drone show depicting the newly unveiled ‘falcon economy’ concept, which symbolises the UAE’s economic ascent supported by Abu Dhabi’s growth as a leading global business hub.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC; His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; His Excellency Major General Pilot Staff Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Her Excellency Sara Awadh Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development.

Organised by ADGM, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and G42, Abu Dhabi Finance Week is taking place until 18 November, and will welcome 500 high-level investors from around the world across 30 separate events, including Fintech Abu Dhabi.

The week-long event builds on the emirate’s position as a world-class financial centre and has gathered leaders in finance from around the world to share insights on topics including financial technology and innovation, start-ups, venture funding, asset management and capital markets, and sustainability and society.