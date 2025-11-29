Saudi Arabia, Riyadh - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh is set to host the Robotic Surgery Collaboration Summit (RSC Summit) from December 4 to 6, an international gathering designed to foster knowledge exchange, advance the development of modern surgical practices, and contribute to the global discussion shaping the future of robotic surgery, with the participation of leading experts and practitioners from around the world.

The summit will feature a comprehensive scientific program covering a wide range of advanced surgical fields, including colorectal surgery, upper gastrointestinal surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, hepatopancreatobiliary surgery, organ transplantation, and bariatric surgery, in addition to scientific lectures and specialized panel discussions focused on surgical education, safety, training, acute care surgery, procedural innovation, and live operative demonstrations.

The program also highlights cutting-edge technologies that are redefining the future of surgery, including natural orifice approaches, single-port robotic platforms, robotic Whipple procedures for pancreatic disease, magnetic anastomosis technologies that enhance the healing of tissue connections, and the integration of intelligent applications into surgical practice.

The summit brings together a diverse group of professionals, including department chairs, subspecialty surgeons, residents and fellows, developers of healthcare artificial intelligence, hospital and health-system leaders, policymakers, and regulators, positioning it as an international platform that is reshaping the future of operating rooms and accelerating collaborative innovation in surgical care.

In line with its vision to be the preferred destination for specialized healthcare, KFSHRC continues to strengthen the Kingdom’s robotic surgery ecosystem through its participation in this global event and its role in enabling knowledge exchange and professional development that enhance patient outcomes, elevate the quality of specialist care, and advance surgical capabilities across key disciplines.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the region. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.



​