Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Looking to help your kids stay cool this summer? Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment is thrilled to announce its first-ever season of Summer Camps taking place at Ski Dubai and Snow Abu Dhabi.

Summer Camps

Until 31 August, Ski Dubai and Snow Abu Dhabi are inviting kids aged 4-10 to join the coolest summer camp in the UAE. Beat the summer heat and boredom with fun learning workshops, physical activities, treasure hunts, magic shows, unlimited snow park rides and attractions, trips to VOX Cinemas, and snow much more!

Summer Camps start from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily (except Saturdays and Sundays) and are available in daily, weekly, and monthly packages starting from AED 350 inclusive of all activities, two snacks and lunch.

Ski and Snowboard Camps at Ski Dubai

For children looking to improve their ski or snowboard skills this summer, Ski Dubai is once again hosting their much-loved weekly Ski and Snowboard Summer Camps until 24 August, from Mondays to Fridays. Children aged 3-13 will learn to shred the slopes and improve their skills through the Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced camps with 60- or 90-minute sessions.

Weekly packages start from AED 895 for skiers aged 3-6 and AED 1,040 for skiers and snowboarders aged 7-13.

Keep kids active this summer with some winter magic in the fun-filled Ski Dubai & Snow Abu Dhabi Summer Camps or help them level up their skills with Ski & Snowboard Summer Camps. Book your child’s slot now at Ski Dubai - https://www.skidxb.com/en-ae/ski-dubai/passes-packages/summer-camp or at Snow Abu Dhabi - https://www.skidxb.com/en-ae/snow-abu-dhabi/passes-packages/summer-camp

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail, and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.

In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

