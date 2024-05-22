Opportunity for manufacturers globally to engage with the burgeoning Saudi industrial sector and partake in one of the world’s fastest growing manufacturing and logistics hubs

RIYADH : Organisers KAOUN International and Strategic Partner MODON, today announced the launch of a new annual industrial event, World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM), set to take place at the Fairmont Riyadh from 11 - 12 November 2024.

World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) is a pioneering global industrial event, that will convene the key Saudi stakeholders driving forward the industrial 4.0 transformation of the Kingdom, with leaders from across all key manufacturing segments. Showcasing the advanced technologies revolutionising manufacturing and logistics, alongside the vast opportunities and incentives in Saudi Arabia, World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) looks set to elevate the competitiveness of Saudi industrial outputs, and position the Kingdom as a top global manufacturing and logistics hub.

World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) is organised by KAOUN International, the organiser of SaudiFood Manufacturing, the first dedicated F&B manufacturing event in Saudi Arabia, and The Saudi Food Show, the largest global F&B sourcing event in the Kingdom. The event is launched in Strategic Partnership with MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.

“The launch of the World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) shall aggregate the strategic plans and efforts across all sectors of industries to foster greater public private partnerships in investments, knowledge exchange and deployment of new technologies and operating models, adoption of global best workforce training and practices in continuous human capital development, and collaboration with stakeholders in international advanced and developing manufacturing hubs”, said Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International.

“This shall create vital building blocks leading to manufacturing excellence that shall build a sustainable and high performance Saudi modern manufacturing hub, attracting capital investment and the growth of new manufacturing sectors and positioning the Kingdom’s manufacturing leadership globally", continued LohMirmand.

The increasing integration of AI and disruptive tech is proving to optimise production processes, improve productivity and cost efficiencies. Technological advances will redefine traditional job roles and create new opportunities. Organisations must foster a culture of learning and flexibility to thrive in this dynamic landscape. The World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) and MODON are committed to continuous human capital development and advancement.

Under the stewardship of the Ministry of Industry & Mineral Resources, and MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a competitive and flexible manufacturing hub. Saudi has established a number of industrial cities and zones, introduced incentives and initiatives to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector, and built partnerships with international companies and organisations to transfer technology, knowledge, and best practices in manufacturing.

Encompassing all manufacturing sectors, World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM) will see emphasis on sub-sectors earmarked for accelerated expansion including waste management, vehicle technology, healthcare, biotech and pharma, chemicals, IT and telecoms, energy, construction and logistics.

For more information about the annual World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Summit & Expo (WAM), including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit wamsaudi.com

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organise and manage events internationally. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

SaudiFood Manufacturing, organised by KAOUN International, is the first dedicated F&B manufacturing event in Saudi Arabia spanning processing, packaging and ingredients which took place in Riyadh in April 2024, following the highly successful launch of The Saudi Food Show in 2023. Building on the phenomenal success of its inaugural 2023 edition, the second edition of The Saudi Food Show, taking place in Riyadh from 21-23 May 2024, is now the largest global F&B sourcing event in the Kingdom.