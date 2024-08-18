On Saturday 17th August 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the annual Summer Open, on the Fire course, and welcomed 82 golfers in a tightly contested competition, in gross and net stableford divisions. “It was a great pleasure welcoming our members, as well as guests and visitors alike to Jumeirah Golf Estates for this year’s Summer Open”, stated Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The standard of golf far exceeded expectations at the top of the gross and net stableford divisions, given the tough conditions in the summer heat, which put a premium on golfer’s concentration on the course.

Patrick Armstrong came off the Fire course with a spring in his step, and was later crowned the overall Summer Open Champion, with an “all time personal best” score of 43 points. Following a hot start with four net birdies in his first six holes, Armstrong held onto the early lead he had consolidated, to shoot his personal best score of even par 72, which no other competitor could match.

The closest to match Armstrong’s impressive score was Parvez Ahmed, who secured the overall runner-up for the Summer Open, with a score of 42 points. Despite not securing any stableford points on two holes, Ahmed did not let this phase him, and bounced back with three net eagles, which made him a worthy runner-up to Armstrong’s all-time career best.

Determining third place in the net stableford division required a back-nine countback. Having secured four net birdies in his back-nine, Joshua Worton won the countback, and secured third place with an overall score of 41 points.

The gross division was less contentious when determining the Gross Summer Open Champion, thanks to Mikhail Pinto, who stole the show with a bogey free round of gross 66, 42 points, winning the division by four points. As a previous winner on the GEM International Amateur Invitational Golf Tour, Pinto was no stranger to the stage when he collected his trophy as the Gross Summer Open Champion. Nor was Pinto a stranger to making an abundance of birdies, of which he made six during his closing seven-hole stretch.

Following a back-nine countback, the next best gross score came from the 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Club Champion, Tom Stephenson, with a score of gross 70, two under par / 38 stableford points. A back-nine of 33, three-under par saw Stephenson win the countback over two other competitors who also scored 38 points.

The challenging par 3 8th hole played host to the Nearest the Pin competition. Amrit Singh hit his tee shot on the par 3 to within a foot of the hole, which saw him comfortably win this on-course competition, as well as setting himself up for a tap in birdie.

Following the prize presentation, golfers enjoyed a hot meal and much needed refreshments in Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Ballroom, sharing their experiences of the tough Fire Course from the day.

