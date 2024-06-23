On Saturday, 22nd of June 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the Summer Scramble golf tournament. The popular event brought together 120 enthusiastic golfers for a day of competitive camaraderie and spirited play. As the title suggests the format of the day was Texas Scramble and was played across the Earth course. The competition was fierce as the difference between 1st and 6th place were only 2 shots.

The winning team of Hash Kapadia, Tara Hession, Aharron Leo, and Mark Castley, clinched victory with a score of 20 under par net. With 10 net birdies and 5 net eagles on their card they managed to win with by a countback with a score of 10 under par on the back 9. Equally impressive score but coming just short of the top spot on a countback were Marc Begg, Gareth Bacon, Patrick Walton, and Richard Robins who scored 6 net eagles and 8 net birdies throughout their round. The battle for the third place had to be also decided by a countback, with a score of 19 under par taking home the bronze was a team of Oliver Turnbull, Richard Gardner, Pranav Chopra, and John Sommer who shot exceptional 7 net eagles and 5 net birdies.

In the on-course competitions, David Cunningham bested Tommy Fleetwood Academy professional Euan Bowden in the "Beat the Pro" challenge at Hole 17. Daniel Hess impressed everyone by getting within 3 feet of the pin at the 6th Hole in the "Nearest the Pin" contest.

During the prize giving Adam Stastny, Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates expressed his gratitude and congratulated the winners: “Congratulations to our winners today and I would like to thank all of you here for attending, it is truly amazing to see that we had 120 people to play and compete despite the brutal weather conditions out there and I am looking forward to welcoming you all here again next week for our Jumeirah Pairs event.”

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.