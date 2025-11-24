Cairo: Juhayna Food Industries announced its participation in the International Water, Waste and Infrastructure Conference (IWWI 2025), which was held from November 23 to 25, 2025, under the patronage of the Minister of Housing and organized by the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater. The event is considered one of the leading international platforms in the water and wastewater sector attracting over 300 companies and 5,000 experts and decision-makers.

Juhayna’s participation reinforces its strategy to promote sustainable practices and implement circular economy principles. In this context, the company has developed an integrated industrial wastewater treatment system at its factories in 6th of October City, in collaboration with leading German companies. The system relies on advanced solutions for sludge management and safe reuse solutions, in addition to implementing a Zero Liquid Discharge approach to ensure no external wastewater is discharged. The total investment allocated for these systems amounts to approximately EGP 500 million.

In this context, Seif Thabet, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Juhayna Food Industries, stated: "Our participation in IWWI 2025 reflects Juhayna’s commitment to supporting national efforts to enhance sustainability and apply circular economy principles. We continue to develop an integrated system for industrial wastewater treatment and solid waste management, alongside advanced irrigation systems and water reuse practices in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030. We believe that collaboration with government bodies and international institutions is a cornerstone for achieving sustainable progress and safeguarding natural resources."

Juhayna further advances its sustainability efforts through solid waste management at its Enmaa Farms and by optimizing water consumption in agricultural operations using modern irrigation technologies, contributing to water security and maximizing productivity. The company ensures the highest standards of quality and environmental compliance through the monitoring of water and treated water at its advanced laboratories. Juhayna has received several international certifications reflecting its commitment to sustainability, including ISO 50001 for energy management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, GAP certification for good agricultural practices, with all laboratories accredited under ISO 17025 for laboratory competence.

Notably, Juhayna for Food Industries offers over 200 high-quality products to consumers through a distribution network of 38 centers serving more than 262,000 retail outlets, and exports to over 64 international markets, while continuing to pursue expansion and sustainable growth in line with local and regional markets.