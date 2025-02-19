Amman – His Excellency Dr. Jaafar Abdel Fattah Hassan, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Jordan received Her Excellency Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), along with Their Excellencies, the heads of delegations participating in DCO’s 4th General Assembly, in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Amman today, 19 February 2025.

H.E. Dr. Jaafar Abdel Fattah Hassan welcomed the participating delegations and commended the key role played by DCO in enhancing digital cooperation among its Member States, supporting digital transformation, and enabling the digital economy to achieve sustainable development goals. He also emphasized the significance of the meeting hosted by Jordan, given the rapid digital transformations worldwide.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the participating delegations, including:

H.E. Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Kingdom of Bahrain

H.E. Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Republic of Cyprus

H.E. Mariam Hamdou Ali, Minister in charge of Digital Economy and Innovation, Republic of Djibouti

H.E. Omar Al Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs, State of Kuwait

H.E. Ms. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Kingdom of Morocco

H.E. Saeed Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Sultanate of Oman

H.E. Shatha Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Republic of Pakistan

H.E. Ahmed Al Suwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, Aerospace Industry, Republic of Kazakhstan

H.E. Krzysztof Kamil Jawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, Republic of Poland

H.E. Alberto Rodrigues da Silva, Secretary of State for Modernization and Digitization, Republic of Portugal

Commenting on the event, DCO Secretary-General AlYahya expressed her gratitude to the Jordanian Government for hosting the 4th General Assembly. She emphasized that the meeting represents a milestone in the journey of digital cooperation among DCO Member States.

She said: "Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented digital transformation that requires us all to work together to expand digital opportunities and enable societies to fully benefit from modern technologies. Our meeting in Jordan today reflects our collective commitment to developing a thriving digital environment that includes everyone and contributes to creating sustainable economic opportunities that align with the requirements of the future."

The Secretary-General added: "DCO seeks to unite efforts to enable innovation and digital entrepreneurship, and ensure digital inclusion for all, with a focus on supporting youth and women in the digital economy. This Assembly is a major step towards achieving our ambitious vision of building a sustainable digital economy that serves all Member States and global communities. Jordan's presidency of the DCO Council in 2024 has been instrumental in maximizing the organization's impact and strengthening its relations with the international community."

The 4th General Assembly of DCO takes place amid intensified global efforts to advance the digital economy. The Assembly addresses several key issues, including fostering digital innovation, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and ensuring digital inclusion for Member States.

The meeting concluded with DCO Member States reaffirming their commitment to cooperation and supporting DCO’s initiatives to achieve its ambitious vision of building an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

