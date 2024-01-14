Ministry’s Jordan Source program hosts first-ever Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum, under the patronage and participation of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein

Several strategic meetings were hosted on the sidelines of the forum

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein and the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship recently led a delegation of local ICT-sector leaders on a strategic visit to Singapore, where they took part in the first-ever Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum. The highly successful event, held on Thursday, January 11, was attended by roughly 275 representatives from Singapore’s private and public sectors, all of whom expressed an interest in furthering the connections between the two countries and their digital economies.

During the forum, the ministry presented its Jordan Source program to attendees, highlighting the Kingdom’s robust advantages as a destination for IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and gaming-sector investments. The event also included a special panel session, titled, “From the Heart of Jordan to the World,” which was moderated by PwC Jordan’s Country Senior Partner, Michael Orfali, and included the participation of several high-profile Jordanian business leaders, including Aramex Founder and Executive Chaiman of Wamda Group, Fadi Ghandour. This engaging panel discussion provided numerous tangible examples of how businesses have found unrivaled success in the Jordanian market.

The Jordanian delegation that attended the forum included a number of business leaders representing both Jordanian companies and startups as well as multinational businesses that have found success in the Kingdom. This included companies like Estarta, Maysalward, Progressive Generation Studios, SIS, Webhelp, Zain Zinc, ZenHR, and BIGO, as well as organizations like Intaj and ISSF.

The forum culminated in the signing of two major memoranda of understanding: one between Jordan’s Institute of Banking Studies and Singapore’s Fintech Academy, and another between Intaj, the ICT Association of Jordan, and BIGO, one of Singapore’s fastest-growing technology companies.Commenting on the success of the event, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said, “Over the past several years, both Jordan and Singapore have demonstrated the incredible resilience of their digital economies, as well as a commitment to further developing their ICT and startup ecosystems. Built on a foundation of shared values and priorities, it is clear that the opportunities for cooperation have never been greater, and we are eager to do everything we can to help facilitate deeper connections between our respective digital economies—in ways that will benefit both nations greatly. It has been an honor to host this forum in Singapore—a reflection of our ongoing commitment to fulfilling the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, which includes positioning Jordan as a strategic regional and international ICT hub.”

On the sidelines of the forum, the ministry and its delegation of private-sector partners took part in a number of strategic meetings with Singaporean entities and businesses, all of which helped to create additional opportunities for partnership, investment, and cooperation.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.