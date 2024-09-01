Sharjah: In its continued commitment to showcasing global best practices and emerging trends in the field, the 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) will spotlight successful case studies and pioneering experiences in effective communication. The forum will include inspirational speeches from Jordan, Nigeria, and Tuvalu governments, whose initiatives have been shortlisted for the coveted Sharjah Government Communication Award.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on September 4-5 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the forum will dedicate its ‘Gov Talks’ and ‘Gov Dialogues’ platforms to hosting 28 panel discussions and inspirational addresses that will explore cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of communication.

In addition to regional and international governments and entities, these platforms will also feature participation from key governmental, academic, and private institutions from Sharjah and the UAE. Notable participants include the Ministry of Community Development, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Sharjah Youth Council, and Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), among other organisations dedicated to sustainability, youth, and innovation.

Success in sustainability, digitisation, and government performance

The Kingdom of Jordan will showcase its acclaimed ‘For a Drop of Water’ awareness campaign, which has been nominated for the SGCA’s ‘Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives’ category. Launched by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the General Water Authority in Jordan in 2024, the campaign focuses on enhancing household water usage efficiency, promoting rationalisation, and transforming consumption behaviours.

Tuvalu’s ‘World’s First Digital Nation’ project, also nominated in the same category, will detail the South Pacific nation’s ambitious plan to become the world’s first ‘Digital Nation,’ a bold initiative to safeguard the island nation’s identity and rights.

Nigeria will present its ‘Citifeed App: Eyes and Ears on Government Performance,’ which has been nominated for the ‘Best Innovation in Government Communication’ award. This app, launched by Kaduna State in northern Nigeria, actively engages the public in monitoring infrastructure projects and evaluating government performance.

The forum will also feature inspiring speeches by SGCA nominees for the ‘Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Changes’ category, including ‘Mega Green Accelerators’ by PepsiCo, ‘Sustainability at the Heart of Al-Futtaim's Strategy’ by Al-Futtaim Group, and ‘Emirates Nature-WWF (World Wildlife Fund).’

Gov Talks

The ‘Gov Talks’ platform will address 15 critical topics, including ‘How Aging Becomes the Essence of the "Silver Economy"?’’ presented by HE Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai. Another key discussion organised by the American University of Sharjah,‘The Creative Frontier: Can AI Redefine Media Campaigns?’, will be led by Dr. Suheil Dahdal, Head of the Mass Communication Department at the American University of Sharjah.

Additionally, Egyptian media personality Moataz Al-Demerdash will explore the ‘New Generation and Content Creation’ organised by the United Arab Emirates University. Wael Ismail, Head of Sustainability for the Middle East at PepsiCo, and Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Managing Partner of Posterity Institute and Secretary General of CSO Network, will examine ‘The Power of Habits as a Driver of Real Sustainability Transformation.’ Meanwhile, content creators Amani Al Matroushi and Ibrahim Alblooshi will lead the session titled ‘Perception of the Youth on Openness to Cultures,’ organised by the Family Development Department and Branches.

The session ‘The Role of Communication in Strengthening National Industry’ organised by Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature HE Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), HE Ammar Al Aleeli, Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber, alongside Salama Al Awadhi, Director of the Value Added Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Organised by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), HE Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Alteneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Animal Production Corporation (Iktifa), along with HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Eng. Majid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Council, will discuss ‘Marketing Incentives to Attract Investors to Sustainability Sectors.’

The session ‘Innovations in Government Communication and Stimulating Global Competitiveness’ will feature Dr. Yasar Jarrar, alongside HE Ambassador Marco A. Suazo, Head of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at New York Office; and HE Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Head of the Judging Committee for the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

Gov Dialogues

The ‘Gov Dialogues’ platform will prioritise the role of women and youth in shaping the future. The Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi will lead crucial sessions on renewing media discourse from a youth perspective and exploring strategies to strengthen collaboration between government institutions and creative incubators to attract young talent.

The Ministry of Community Development will present inspiring success stories of youth, students, and families in the business domain during the session titled ‘Meeting Across Generations… Transferring Treasures of Knowledge and Experience.’ The session will feature Hussein Al Qemzi, Financial Expert and Consultant; Shaikha Al Harmoudi, Official Spokesperson at Sheraa; Rahma AlKamali, from the Khalifa Fund; and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Startup Investor. Additionally, the ministry will host a session titled ‘Ahmed Al Ghfeli…Invincible Influencer’, highlighting how disability doesn’t limit creativity and success.

This platform will also foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through sessions organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa). They will explore the role of innovation in achieving food security and sustainable development, featuring Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du Telecom, Eng.Mariam Aljenaibi, Head of Innovation and Future Foresight Center at Agriculture and Livestock Department, and Saeed Ghanem Alsuwaidi, CEO of Ghanim Alsuwaidi Holdings LLC, UAE, while highlighting the success stories of Emirati entrepreneurs across various sectors.

Organised by the Sharjah Youth Council, the platform will tackle ‘The Latent Ideas of Youth and the Fuel of Scientific Research in Government Communication,’ featuring Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Foundation; Dr. Fareed Al Amiri, Chief Strategy Officer at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park; and Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah.

The session ‘Digital Government Communication - Between Empowering and Benefiting from the Youth’ will feature Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Parliament and Asma Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

The platform will also address pressing global challenges by hosting a panel discussion titled ‘Changing the Narrative - Empowering Refugees as a Path to Breaking Stereotypes,’ organised by UNHCR. Speakers will include UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Maya Ghazal, the first female pilot from Syria, Rosa Piro, Director of Arada Foundation, and Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of the DP World Charity Foundation.

IGCF 2024 will feature sessions organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. Dr. Yousif El-Ghalayini, Associate Professor of Public Administration at MBRSG; Dr. Amal Sultan Al-Halyan, an Emirati media expert with extensive experience in the government media sector; and Malik Al-Madani, Executive Director of Government Performance at the UAE Prime Minister's Office, will deliberate on ‘Future Skills in the Era of AI and Innovative Communication.’

Khalid AlWazani, Associate Professor of Public Policies at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, will lead the session ‘The UAE Government as a Model of Resilient Governance.’ Meanwhile, Prof. Immanuel Azaad Moonesar R. D, President of the Academy of International Business (MENA) and Health Policy and Systems Research Professor at MBRSG, along with Dr. Khulood Al Sayegh, IEEE Certified AI Ethics Consultant and Regulatory Advisor, and Leading Healthcare Leader, will lead the session ‘Setting Guardrails for an AI-Enabled World.’