Doha, Qatar – Jiwan, flagship restaurant of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), has successfully concluded its week-long takeover of Le Dalí at Le Meurice hotel in Paris. As the world gathered for the Olympics, Jiwan brought Distinctively Doha flavours to the heart of the city, leaving a lasting impression on Parisian palates.

Throughout the week, Jiwan showcased authentic Middle Eastern cuisine expertly prepared by Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud, Executive Chef Jeremy Cheminade and Executive Pastry Chef Lucas Fourdrinier. The menu, blending traditional ingredients and modern culinary techniques, highlighted the rich cultural heritage and diverse flavours of Doha. Guests enjoyed desserts crafted by Chef Lucas Fourdrinier, along with a special creation from renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet.

Le Dalí provided the perfect setting for Jiwan’s culinary showcase, the restaurant’s sophisticated ambiance and attentive service allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the flavours and traditions of Doha.

The week-long event attracted a diverse audience including food enthusiasts, Parisians and international guests visiting the city for the Olympics. The positive reception from diners underscored the success of Jiwan’s Parisian venture, with diners praising the restaurant for its authenticity and creativity.

Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring Doha’s culinary heritage to Paris: "We are thrilled by the warm reception and appreciation for our food," he said. "Our goal was to offer an authentic and innovative taste of Doha, and we are delighted that our efforts resonated with the Parisian audience."

As Jiwan returns to NMoQ on 14 August, the success of the takeover marks a significant milestone in its journey to promote Qatar’s Middle Eastern cuisine on a global stage.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors. Since its establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that it does. IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs. IN-Q engages QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and an e-shop, and provides authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations including the Museum of Islamic Art’s IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Jiwan, and Desert Rose Café at the National Museum of Qatar.

About Groupe Ducasse Paris

Groupe Ducasse Paris is deploying its activity in food, restaurant, hospitality, education and consulting. The company constantly develops innovative ideas and ensures their sustainability. Its continuous pursuit of excellence is based on the talent of men and women, the quality of the produce and a great savoir-faire. President and Founder, Alain Ducasse is the company’s inspiration and is dedicated to offer a fair cuisine, transmission of knowledge and developing a responsible vision of his profession.

About Dorchester Collection

Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world’s foremost luxury hotels and residences. The unique properties are all legendary in their own right, with rich heritages and worldwide reputations as places offering the most sought-after experiences of good living, charm, elegance, and unparalleled standards of service.

The current portfolio includes the following hotels:

THE DORCHESTER LONDON, 45 PARK LANE LONDON, COWORTH PARK ASCOT LE MEURICE PARIS, HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE PARIS, HOTEL PRINCIPE DI SAVOIA MILAN, HOTEL EDEN ROME THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL BEVERLY HILLS, HOTEL BEL-AIR LOS ANGELES, THE LANA DUBAI, TOKYO (opening 2028)

Luxury residences include:

MAYFAIR PARK RESIDENCES LONDON, ONE AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI

THE LANA RESIDENCES DUBAI, AVA AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI, ORLA DUBAI, VELA DUBAI

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation’s preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves and expands the nation’s cultural offerings, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, and amplify the voices of Qatar’s people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the development of museums and festivals including the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, and Design Doha. Future museums include Dadu: Children’s Museum of Qatar, Art Mill Museum, Qatar Auto Museum and the Lusail Museum.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, M7, the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design, and Liwan, Design Studios and Labs — that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention. For more information visit https://qm.org.qa

