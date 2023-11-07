Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister

Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Jewellery Arabia, the largest and most prestigious consumer jewellery and watch exhibition in the Middle East, will be held from 14th to 18th November 2023 at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir. Jewellery Arabia brings together over 650 exhibitors from 30 countries for 5 days.

Asia Jewellers will also be exhibiting a variety of luxury brands at Jewellery Arabia, including Messika, Stephen Webster, MJ by Mayyan Jaffar, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai, and Roger Dubuis, Bovet, L epee, Aramedes and Arnold and Sons.

Bahrain Jewellery Centre is also bringing high end brands such as Graff, Roberto Coin, Patek Philpee, Chopard, Hublot, Jaeger Le Coultre, Piaget, Breguet, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, A. Lange Sohne, Omega, Tag Heuer, Vacheron Constantin, Charles Oudin and Cyrus. Newcomers at this year's event include Jawhara Jewellery, G Hakim Jewellery, and Vivian & Vladimir.

This year’s edition will be held in 5 halls including:

A VIP lounge, to network in an exclusive environment.

The Rising Stars Pavilion, which showcases remarkable talent and unique pieces from new brands and jewellery designers, including Marmari Jewellery, Van Den Abeele, LeBlanc Jewellery and Empire Jewellery.

The Gold Souq, showcasing a variety of exquisite gold jewellery from brands such as Al Sarraj Pearls and Diamonds, Al Safa Jewellery, Hala Jewellery, Zomorrodah Jewellery, Vikram Jewellers and Al Huda Jewellery.

A specially curated wristwatch area for watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Workshops offered by the prestigious Dubai Design Academy, catering to all levels of experience, guiding students to illustrate jewellery and create their own pieces. A comprehensive talks programme on the Diamond Dialogues Stage, which provides valuable insights and discussions from the best minds in the industry, exclusively tailored for jewellery enthusiasts. Our speakers list includes:

Katerina Perez: Must-have jewellery pieces.

Tracey Ellison: Unveiling the power of influencer collaborations in the jewellery industry.

Renad Al Amoudi: Timeless Elegance: Renad Alamoud’s journey in crafting luxury watches.

Sarah Ho: Precious planet: sustainability in fine jewellery.

Noor Mohsin, Design like the elite: The secret to success.

Abeer Al Matooq, Find your inner jewel.

Nouran Marmari: Your timeless jeweller y box.

The talks are open to all Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia visitors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, General Manager at Informa Markets, said: “Our visitors’ satisfaction is our top priority and this year we are announcing several workshops and experiences like the returning

Jewellery Arabia ‘Rising Stars’ pavilion granting young jewellery designers the opportunity to showcase their designs.”

“Through this exclusive event, Bahrain has become a hub for jewellery brands and enthusiasts. Jewellery Arabia showcases exclusive collections, and limited editions to the Middle East collector’s market.” He added.

A brand-new feature at Jewellery Arabia, the wedding pavilion is a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs, from planning to execution and beyond. Wedding services, makeup artists, gifting, headpieces and accessories, hotels, cakes and pastries, home decor, and luxury fashion—all under one roof. Some of the brands include Blessing Sarl, B Bloomed Sal, Maryam Al Mahmeed, GUL, Four Season Hotel, Orangery cake, Wasan's room and Naseem Al-Andalus Fashions.

Jewellery Arabia will add include a five-day fashion show showcasing the latest trends in fashion and jewellery from international designers, three daily sessions starting at 6pm, 8:30pm, and 10pm.

Download our Jewellery Arabia/Scent Arabia Mobile App and get the scoop on the latest news, event information, brands and venue map, through this link: https://bit.ly/46PYBSN

