Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—Jersey Finance, a leading international financial centre, sponsored Informa Connect’s, a leading international events, digital services, and academic research group, successful two-day 'Cross-Border Planning: Middle East' inaugural conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 17-18 September 2024, which was previously held in Dubai.

The conference at the Hyatt Regency in Riyadh discussed key issues faced by Saudi and international family businesses, such as next-generation trends, governance, and succession planning. Prominent speakers including Hassan Zawawi - Partner, Alzawawi Law Firm, Daniel Pacic - Managing Director, Ogier, Dan Toft - Senior Executive Officer, Praxis and Alia Haskouri - Associate Director, Private Client Services, JTC Group, participated in a panel discussion on the preparedness and aspirations of family enterprises and the next generation of family business leaders, moderated by Faizal Bhana, Jersey Finance's Director—Middle East, Africa, and India.

Mr. Bhana said: "This insightful conference served as a valuable platform for in-depth discussions surrounding the changing needs and emerging trends within family businesses in the dynamic environment of the Middle East, as highlighted in our joint research Saudi Arabian family businesses[i]. We were delighted to sponsor this important two-day conference in Riyadh, which reinforced Jersey's position as a leading international finance centre for the Middle East region. Jersey's expertise in cross-border planning, wealth management, Shari’a-compliant finance and regulatory excellence make it a natural partner for the region's family enterprises."

Earlier this year, Jersey was recognised by MONEYVAL, the Council of Europe's permanent monitoring body, for upholding the highest effectiveness levels in international standards for combating money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for over 60 years, with a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach. It is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and specialist areas like Islamic finance and philanthropy.

