Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance, the leading international financial centre’s marketing body, has commenced its "Perspectives: Women in Leadership” event series in the Gulf, with evenings of conversation and networking taking place in Riyadh (5 October, women-only), Doha (7 October), and Dubai (9 October).

Led by An Kelles, Director - GCC at Jersey Finance and sponsored by main event sponsors: VG, Zedra Fund Services Limited and Affinity Private Wealth, and networking reception sponsor, Praxis, each event brings together senior and rising women leaders from across financial services to share experiences and build connections.

Amy Bryant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jersey Finance, will moderate a fireside chat at all three events, joined by Jill Britton, Director General, Jersey Financial Services Commission, Deputy Elaine Millar, Minister for Treasury and Resources, Government of Jersey, (in Riyadh and Doha) and Helen De La Cour, Director of Financial and Professional Services, Government of Jersey (in Dubai), before a panel discussion and networking reception. Riyadh takes place at DoubleTree by Hilton (5 Oct; women only). Doha is hosted at W Doha (7 Oct). Dubai will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel (9 Oct).

Elaine Millar, Minister for Treasury and Resources and Assistant Minister for External Relations, Government of Jersey, said: "Deepening dialogue with the Gulf is a strategic priority for Jersey. These events celebrate women’s leadership while strengthening the bridges between our jurisdictions, sharing regulatory insight, professional expertise and developing networks that help businesses and families succeed.”

An Kelles, Director – GCC at Jersey Finance, stated: “Perspectives is about practical inspiration, peer stories, candid lessons and new connections that help women advance in their careers and influence. We’re delighted to return to Riyadh, Doha, and Dubai to spotlight the Gulf’s extraordinary talent and to connect that energy with Jersey’s global finance community.”

Now in its eighth edition, Perspectives provides a platform for current and future women leaders to connect, share and support one another, an approach that has resonated strongly with audiences across the GCC in recent years.

As women are emerging as a significant economic force today, leading institutions, shaping the future of family businesses and occupying top positions in the corporate world, the next generation is stepping into leadership roles. Coupled with the evolution of traditional models, now is a pivotal time for women across the GCC and beyond to shape the future of business.

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.

Jersey Finance is proud to represent and promote the Island of Jersey as a clear leader in international finance. We champion the competitive position of Jersey's finance industry, both locally and internationally, supporting the highest regulatory standards and the most attractive products and services to suit the needs of global investors.

