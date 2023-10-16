Dubai, UAE: A staple in Dubai’s winter season – and signalling its long-awaited return – the 2023 edition of JBR Winter Nights is making its way back to the waterfront promenade every weekend from 13 October to 31 December, complete with a thrilling calendar of live performances, outdoor movie nights, immersive workshops, family entertainment, and a world of dining and shopping experiences.

Movie Nights Kids’ workshops Live performances Fridays & Saturdays 5pm and 7pm Saturdays & Sundays 5-9pm Saturdays & Sundays (Saturdays only during October) 6pm, 7pm, 8pm

Kicking off the season is JBR Winter Nights’ much awaited starlit movie screenings featuring all-time classics and family favourites every Friday & Saturday, from superhero hits ‘Wonder Woman 2’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda’ to iconic animations like ‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Moana’, and ‘Frozen’. Leading up to the holidays, moviegoers can revel in festive favourites such as ‘Home Alone’, ‘The Grinch Stole Christmas’ and ‘Jingle All the Way’.

Friday, 13 October 2023 Wonder Woman 2 Saturday, 14 October 2023 Mamma Mia Friday, 20 October 2023 Kung Fu Panda Saturday, 21 October 2023 Black Panther Friday, 27 October 2023 The Lego Ninjago Movie Saturday, 28 October 2023 Toy Story 4

Here’s the movie schedule for October. (Screened twice at 5pm and 7pm.)



***Attendance is free on a first come first serve basis.

There’s plenty more in store, October will see workshops for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and exciting fitness sessions for children during Dubai Fitness Challenge every weekend from 5:00-9:00pm.

Swing by for dinner at one of JBR The Walk’s diverse restaurants, from Pickl or Suvoroff to Allo Beirut, and catch live entertainment such as LED Robots, Led Poi Dancers, in addition to live parades which are set to enchant visitors at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm throughout the weekend.

Diwali lights up November with live dance performances to top Bollywood tracks and themed kids’ workshops on 4-5 November and 11-12 November. The fitness streak continues on 18-19 November and 25-26 November with additional fitness themed workshops for kids, while a stream of eye-catching street performers take over the 1.7km promenade.

Celebrate UAE National Day at JBR the Walk with live entertainment and workshops on 2 and 3 December. Then return for festive performances the following weekend until the end of the year. Santa and his elves, captivating live entertainment, and festive parades are set to douse the destination in the holiday spirit.

Embrace each moment and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of a different theme every weekend:

Breast Cancer Awareness October 13-15, 2023 Dubai Fitness Challenge October 20-29, 2023 Diwali November 3-12, 2023 Dubai Fitness Challenge November 17-26, 2023 UAE National Day December 1-3, 2023 Winter / Festive December 8-31, 2023

About The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Jumeirah Beach Residence is a buzzing 1.7km beachside boulevard offering a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences across a promenade and plaza level. The waterfront destination offers a plethora of memorable encounters for every budget, from enticing gastronomic experiences and vibrant retail options to incredible adventure zones, family-friendly activities, beauty services, gyms and spas. It is located between Sheikh Zayed Road and a pristine beach, adjacent to Dubai Marina, and connected to Bluewaters via a scenic pedestrian bridge.