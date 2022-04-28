The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced its participation during the 2022 edition of Arabian Travel Market in a bid to develop and deepen trade relationships within the Middle East’s travel industry. During the event, visitors to the JTB stand will discover Jamaica’s world-class hotels, rejuvenating spa and wellness offerings, soft adventure activities, as well as gain familiarity with industry updates following Jamaica’s positive participation during Expo 2020.

During the travel trade show, travel trade professionals will be able to explore leisure travel opportunities and learn more about the destination’s hotels, cruises and restaurants, as well as business incentives in the MICE space, in addition to investment opportunities.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board commented: “We are excited to engage with travel and tourism professionals from the region as we look forward to welcoming travellers from the MENA region to explore "The Heartbeat of the World". Tourism is such a key part of Jamaica’s DNA and we are excited to share how the island’s hospitality is evolving and how deeply connected we are to the Middle East.”

Following their successful participation during Expo 2020 whereby the destination welcomed more than 250,000 visitors to the Jamaica Pavilion, the Jamaica Tourist Board will highlight ongoing positive discussions with Emirates Airlines to enhance connectivity with the Middle East, as well as meet new and existing trade partners as the island moves to capitalise on its popularity as an emerging holiday destination for travellers from the region.

Arabian Travel Market is set to take place from 9th-12th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming a host of key travel trade experts from across the region and beyond. The Jamaica Tourist Board can be found at stand AM1360 and will be present for the entirety of the event.

About Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2020 the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World's Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and the World's Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/ Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/ Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Web site at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at +44 207 225 9090. Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.islandbuzzjamaica.com.