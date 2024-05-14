Dubai, UAE: Italy, a global leader in airport infrastructure design and construction, is set to return to the Dubai Airport Show from May 14-16, 2024. Hosted by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italy Pavilion will feature leading "Made in Italy" designs and innovations for airport infrastructure in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Italian manufacturers, represented by Air Tech Italy (ATI), a leading Trade Association specializing in airport products, technologies, and services, will present their latest offerings, including air traffic management systems, construction, engineering, and consultancy services.

Renowned for their quality craftsmanship, Italian companies prioritize sustainability in production. Italy has voluntarily adopted the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) program, promoting the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and exploring alternative sustainable power sources.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, stressed that: “I am pleased to introduce Italy's leading companies exhibiting at the Dubai Airport Show. Italian companies are today in Dubai to promote the best Italian know-how and to propose sustainable and innovative solutions. They have come here to promote a greener aviation sector together and to design a more efficient future for our high-tech airports”.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE’s ITA office, highlighted the importance of sustainability: “We are thrilled to return to the Dubai Airport Show with 28 Italian companies this year. A selection of innovation intensive, sustainability-focused excellences that are leading the air logistics industry worldwide. Our team is closely working with the companies and AirTechItaly in growing the bilateral trade relationship with the UAE also in this key sector, and further strengthening Italy’s presence in the GCC market, bringing cutting edge solutions and products to a fast-paced market, demanding reliable, resilient, sustainable and innovative business partners."

“The integrated proposal of solutions and projects for the aviation sector,” says Giulio De Carli, President of Air Tech Italy and CEO of One Works, “will attract the attention and interest of buyers and contractors from the many airports in the MENA region attending the fair, thanks to their requirements for increased safety and a strong focus on innovation, together with the increasing attention to the green transition of airports.

For more information on Italy’s participation at the Airport Show, check the exhibition e-catalogue here: https://www.ice.it/it/sites/default/files/inline-files/AirportShow2024LIGHT.pdf

The companies that are part of the Italy Pavilion at the Airport Show 2024 are:

A-ICE SRL AVIOGEI AIRPORT EQUIPMENT SRL CALZAVARA - CLAMPCO CIAS Airport Security & Safety DATALOGIC SRL ENAV SPA ENTER MED SRL EWO SRL FAAC MIDDLE EAST FIBRE NET SPA General Security Italy S.r.l. - Forte Secur Group HUB PARKING TECHNOLOGY INFORMASISTEMI SPA ITALCER SPA SB JAVEY SRL LEONARDO SPA LUXSOLAR METALSCREEN MOBIMESH INPIAZZA SRL MORESCHI NAITEC SRL OCEM Airfield ONE WORKS RODECO GROUP SITTI SOFTECH TECNO SPA THE EDGE COMPANY

About Italian Trade Agency:

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

