Dubai – Italy will take centre stage at AEEDC 2025, the world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, held from February 4–6, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Dental Industries Association (UNIDI), the Italian Pavilion will spotlight groundbreaking innovations, sustainable solutions, and the renowned quality of "Made in Italy" dental manufacturing.

The Italian Pavilion will feature an exceptional selection of manufacturers presenting advanced dental technologies, underscoring Italy’s dedication to advancing dentistry with precision-engineered solutions and environmentally conscious practices.

As a global leader in the dental sector, the Italian industry continues to push boundaries, integrating technological innovation with design excellence and sustainability. Generating an annual turnover of €1.3 billion and exporting €860 million in 2021, the Italian dental sector is on a steady growth trajectory. The dental devices market is projected to reach €1.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12%, and is forecasted to surpass €1.58 billion by 2029. Italian manufacturers are at the forefront of transformative advancements, including CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and eco-conscious solutions, improving clinical outcomes while reducing environmental impact.

In the UAE, Italian dental solutions have made a significant impact, capturing a notable share of the market through their advanced technologies and commitment to quality. Italian exports of dental equipment and products to the UAE now exceed €45 million annually. With innovations such as digital workflows, custom prosthetics, and sophisticated clinic management tools, Italian companies have elevated dental care standards across the Emirates. Strong trade partnerships between Italy and the UAE reinforce Italy’s reputation as a trusted provider of premium dental solutions, fostering continuous collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“The Italian dental industry exemplifies the seamless integration of technological innovation and patient-focused care. AEEDC provides an unparalleled platform to share Italy’s vision for the future of dentistry in the growing UAE market”, said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

Italy’s dental manufacturers are also trailblazers in sustainable practices, embedding circular economy principles and energy-efficient production methods into their operations. From biodegradable materials to recyclable components, these initiatives address the growing global demand for environmentally responsible healthcare solutions.

“Italy’s participation at AEEDC 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping the global dental industry through innovation and sustainability. The ‘Made in Italy’ brand continues to redefine standards in oral healthcare while fostering international partnerships,” stated Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of ITA’s UAE Office.

The Italian Dental Industries Association (UNIDI) represents the cornerstone of Italy’s dental manufacturing excellence, uniting over 100 member companies dedicated to quality and sustainability. UNIDI plays a pivotal role in expanding the global footprint of "Made in Italy" dental solutions by driving innovation and facilitating international collaborations. At AEEDC 2025, UNIDI will highlight Italy’s leadership in transformative technologies such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and green initiatives that redefine oral healthcare.

Fabio Velotti, President of UNIDI, added, “AEEDC is a critical platform for Italian dental manufacturers to demonstrate the strength and innovation of ‘Made in Italy.’ It fosters global networking, showcases state-of-the-art solutions, and drives industry growth, all while emphasizing our commitment to sustainability.”

Visit the Italian Pavilion at AEEDC 2025 to witness how Italy is shaping the future of dentistry through its pioneering technologies and sustainable practices. Stay updated by following @ITAdubai on X and Instagram or connecting with ITA – Dubai Office on LinkedIn.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency in charge of promoting foreign trade. Under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome, operating through a large network of offices around the world that are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates