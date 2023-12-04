Dubai, UAE:– The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Silver Sponsor of Big 5 Global 2023, collaborates with the Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Italian Consulate General in Dubai to present the Official Italian Pavilion at Big 5 Global and Middle East Stone from December 4th to 7th, 2023. Featuring 99 national companies, this strategically designed pavilion, in alliance with key industry associations, spans two distinct areas: the Trade Centre Arena Hall at Big 5 Global, in collaboration with CASEITALY, showcasing 44 Italian exhibitors grouped by influential associations like FINCO, ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and PILE, presenting the latest Italian solutions for building construction and maintenance. Simultaneously, at Middle East Stone in Sheikh Rashid Hall, in partnership with Confindustria Marmomacchine, the pavilion spotlights 55 Italian companies unveiling cutting-edge products and technologies for marble and natural stones. In total, Italy proudly features almost 260 national companies, including the 99 showcased within the Official Italian Pavilion.

Italy further cements its standing as a key exporter to the UAE's construction and building materials sector, boasting a noteworthy €60 million in exports during the first semester of 2023. This achievement reflects a remarkable 98% increase in the building materials and natural stones sector, coupled with a substantial 29.89% growth in the construction technologies sector compared to the same period in 2022. This robust expansion serves as a testament to the outstanding quality of Italian products, bespoke solutions, and the renowned 'Made in Italy' design commitment. Italy's pivotal role in the green construction market significantly contributes to the ongoing success of its business partnerships with the UAE.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said “I am proud to witness such a remarkable presence of Italian companies at the Big 5 Global and the Middle East Stone exhibitions. This platform provides a great opportunity not only to showcase innovation in building materials, natural stone, and technological advancements, but also to affirm Italy’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability. The outstanding quality of Italian products, the ability to provide tailor-made solutions, and the iconic 'Made in Italy' design, are globally renowned.”

Lorenzo Galanti, Director General of the Italian Trade Agency said “Italian manufacturers of building construction materials and natural stones have witnessed significant export growth to the Middle East, particularly the UAE. Italy's commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in its booming green construction market, projected to reach $187.4 billion by 2027 with an annual growth rate of 8.6%. Furthermore, Italy's exemplary position in the green construction market has played a pivotal role in fostering business ties with the UAE”. Mr. Galanti continued by explaining that “Italy ranks ninth in the world in the Top 10 Countries and Regions for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system in the world) in 2022. 96 LEED projects were certified in Italy, representing more than 1.34 million gross square meters of space.”

“FINCO is the Italian Federation of Industries for Products, Systems and Services for Construction, Maintenance, Mobility and Cultural Assets and Heritage. At the moment it puts together 40 Associations and 17.000 Firms” commented Dott. Angelo Artale, Direttore Generale FINCO

"At MIDDLE EAST STONE, we’re presenting the epitome of natural stone and cutting-edge technology, with premier producers of marble, granite, and natural stone. This exhibition goes beyond a mere display; it underlines our appreciation for the UAE as a leading country in the natural stone sector. Moreover, at this event we will unveil groundbreaking initiatives, including the presentation of the inaugural Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study in the Italian stone sector. Commissioned by PNA – the Authentically Natural Stone network, uniting major Italian stone companies alongside CONFINDUSTRIA MARMOMACCHINE – this study delves into the environmental sustainability of using natural stones versus artificial materials. This 'green' challenge is increasingly crucial for our sector's competitiveness" said Flavio Marabelli, Honorary President of Confindustria Marmomacchine.

Italy's significant presence at Big 5 Global and Middle East Stone 2023 highlights the nation's leadership in industry trends, technology integration, and sustainability. Driven by a continuous demand for 'Made in Italy' products, Italy's steadfast dedication to transforming its construction sector plays a crucial role in influencing global trends, technological progress, and sustainable practices. Amidst the ongoing paradigm shift in the construction industry, Italy takes the lead, presenting the pinnacle of state-of-the-art building materials, natural stones, and technological advancements. Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, reaffirms Italy's strategic pivot towards environmental sustainability, stating, "Sustainability is Sustainab-ITALY!"

For more information on Italy’s participation, download the exhibition catalogues here:

Big 5 Global: https://www.ice.it/it/sites/default/files/inline-files/TheBig5_compressed.pdf

ME STONE : https://www.ice.it/it/sites/default/files/inline-files/ME%20STONE_compressed.pdf

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates