Dubai, UAE: Almost 80 Italian companies are showcasing their latest products, technologies and machineries for the building and construction sector at The Big 5 and at Middle East Stone exhibitions from today until 8th December at the Dubai World Trade Centre. ‘Made in Italy’ construction materials and natural stones are in high demand in the UAE, with 6.5 million Euros and 30 million Euros worth of products respectively exported to the UAE between January and June 2022.

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency – Silver Sponsor of The Big 5 exhibition – with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italy Pavilion in the Trade Centre Arena is hosting 35 manufacturers specializing in doors, windows, shutters and related accessories, as well as construction materials for every type of civil and industrial application.

The participation of the Italian companies at The Big 5 is part of the “Caseitaly” project and realized in collaboration with the associations ACMI (Assocostruttori Chiusure and Meccanismi Italia), ANFIT (Associazione Nazionale per la tutela della Finestra Made in Italy), ASSITES (Associazione Italiana Tende, Schermature Solari e Chiusure Tecniche), FINCO (Federazione Industrie Prodotti Impianti Servizi ed Opere Specialistiche per le Costruzioni ) and PILE (Produttori e Installatori Lattoneria Edile).

Taking place alongside The Big 5 and focusing on a product segment that is gaining more interest in the market, Middle East Stone brings together industry players from around the world. Located in Za’abeel Hall 5 and 6, the Italy Pavilion at ME Stone is hosting 44 suppliers of stone products and related machineries and is organized in collaboration with Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Italian Association of Producers and Processors of Marbles, Granites and Natural Stones in general, and of Manufacturers of Machinery, Complete Plants, Tools and Complementary Products to quarry and processing natural stones.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said ““The impressive participation of Italian companies in The BIG5 and MIDDLE EAST STONE 2022 confirms the strong will of our companies to reconnect in person with the global building and construction. Our construction companies never stopped working on research and innovation, in order to further improve their products and solutions in terms of efficiency and resilience meeting the highest standards of sustainable construction. We are proud to support them in presenting their innovation capabilities in Dubai.”

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “The UAE construction industry is enjoying a very buoyant period and the outlook continues to look positive for the upcoming years, with the industry expected to reach a value of USD 133.53 billion by 2027. We have already witnessed a positive impact in the trade between Italy and the UAE in the first half of 2022 with exports of Italian stone and stone technologies to the UAE amounted to nearly 30 million Euros (+24.5% from 2021); Also, the Made in Italy construction products and materials had a positive trend with Euro 6.5 million worth of products purchased in the UAE between January and June 2022 (+18% from 2021).”

“Environmental sustainability has become a priority for the Italian building and construction sector and stakeholders along the whole construction value chain are becoming more responsible and are developing solutions and technologies to reduce their environmental impact. The Italian green construction market is increasing very quickly; it is on track to reach a value of $187.4 billion US Dollars by 2027 with an annual increase rate of 8.6%.

“The Italian manufactures that are representing Italy at The Big 5 and at ME Stone are transitioning towards a more sustainable approach and for this reason we are presenting Italy with the motto: Sustainability is Sustainab-ITALY !” added Mr. Scarpa.

Flavio Marabelli, Honorary President of Confindustria Marmomacchine, said: “Italy, with the best of what it offers as natural stone and technology for working them, is represented at Middle East Stone with 44 of the best known producers of marble, granite and natural stone so that manufacturers of machines and equipment for transformation of raw blocks into finished products, demonstrating aside from anything else our appreciation of UAE as a leading country in the natural stone sector”

“So that Italian companies can continue to be leaders on this and other markets, our association, through the PIETRA NATURALE AUTENTICA network, has also begun a path of defining the sustainability characteristics of natural stone, which recently led to the writing of the Sustainability Manifesto https://www.naturalstoneisbetter.com/en/manifest/)”

Focusing on the export of Italian construction materials, Angelo Artale, General Director FINCO (Italian Federation Construction Materials and Systems) said, "The contribution of small and medium-sized Italian companies to export is exceptional, especially when compared to the closest and most comparable European nations. Even just increasing the export of these quality products by 20% would have an extremely positive effect on the balance of our country, not only from an economic point of view but also in terms of employment and the Made in Italy value.”

Commenting on the participation in The Big5, Nicola Fornarelli, President of ACMI - Italian Association of Door and Shutter Manufacturers said, “For more than ten years, Italian manufacturers of industrial and residential doors and docking systems have significantly increased their export activities to the Middle East and, in particular, to the Gulf region. The winning factors of this growth have been the quality of the products, the tailor-made solutions and, last but not least, the Made in Italy design promise.

“In addition to this, in recent years, Italian manufacturers have developed products with improved energy efficiency and continued with the ongoing investment of many of our companies for the voluntary EPD certification (Environmental Product Declaration). Our goal is to continue to grow in this market of which The Big 5 remains a privileged gateway.”

