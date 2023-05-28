Muscat: IRES | Integrated Real Estate Services is a partnership with Al-Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company and the main sponsors that have announced an initiative of a real estate skills and competencies enhancement program designed to uplift and develop the skills of unemployed Omani citizens and graduates.

The program aims to impart critical knowledge and the best practices from the real estate sector, launched on May 28th, today, and will continue until the end of June 1st, 2023 to empower the local community and strengthen the Omani economy. Moreover, it is a great chance to bridge the unemployment gap and promote significantly foster a bright future for them.

Al-Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company is the prime sponsor for this remarkable Real Estate program initiative. Their considerable financial support and dedication to promoting development and opportunity in our community are outstanding. The contribution of Al-Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company does more than support an event; it fuels a transformational journey for unemployed Omanis and graduates in Oman by opening doors to opportunities for learning, empowerment, and economic stability. Their investment demonstrates their commitment to social responsibilities that serves as a model for other businesses. IRES expressed their gratitude for Al-Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company's participation in this endeavor, which reflects their consistent commitment to Oman's future.

"Our aim is to provide the tools and knowledge necessary for our unemployed citizens to navigate the dynamic world of real estate," said Ismail Kamel, founder & CEO of IRES. "We believe that through this program, we can enhance the competencies of our participants and open up lucrative employment opportunities within the real estate sector and beyond." The program will focus on essential areas of real estate, such as the fundamental real estate principles, prospecting and its impact on workflow and income, property management functions, maintaining and understanding the asset life, financial management, twelve-month operating budget, facility management functions, as well as developing maintenance and risk management process.

IRES is a leading real estate company in Oman, specializing in property development, investment and research, real estate consultancy, and coaching. Its mission is to deliver superior service and value to clients across the Sultanate.