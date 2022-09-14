Riyadh: The Internet of Things Technologies for Information Technology “iotsquared”, a company jointly owned between the Public Investment Fund “PIF” and stc Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Matarat Holding Company that aimed at enhancing joint cooperation to enrich the technical structures and platforms, IoT applications, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies.

The MOU was signed by Eng. Othman AlDahesh, CEO of "iotsquared" and Mr. Yaagoub Y. AlNujaidi , VP of Information Technology at “Matarat Holding Company”.

"iotsquared" seeks to contribute to enriching the technical architecture and technical platforms of the IoT framework, infrastructure, IoT platforms and applications at airports.

"iotsquared" is collaborating with “Matarat” to support IoT and AI applications in a step to enhance airport operational efficiency as well as passenger safety and travellers’ experience.

The MOU binds the two parties to discuss cooperation aspects related to drone technologies, as well as to benefit their multiple use cases, such as conducting aircraft inspections, engineering, planning, mitigating wildlife risks and awareness of the emergency situation.

