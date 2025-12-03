Kuwait City: Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, participated in a panel discussion titled “Unlocking the Power of Factor Investing with Index Strategies,” organized by CFA Society Kuwait, a member of the CFA Institute, in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading provider of financial market indices.

The session explored key global insights on the evolution of factor investing and how index-based strategies can be applied across various markets to achieve diversified and risk-adjusted returns.

The panel featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Tareq Al-Saleh, Acting Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Wealth Management at InvestGB; Ms. Elizabeth Bebb, Director of Factor and Dividend Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices; and Mr. Ljubomir Krispinovic, Senior Vice President of Regional Equities and Fixed Income at InvestGB.

Commenting on the collaboraton, Mr. Tareq Al-Saleh, Acting Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Wealth Management at InvestGB, said:

“Our participation in this panel reflects InvestGB’s ongoing commitment to enhancing our clients’ financial knowledge and encouraging dialogue around innovative investment strategies. At InvestGB, we believe in empowering investors through education and thought leadership that bridges global expertise with local opportunity.”

He added: “Through such partnerships, InvestGB continues to reinforce its mission of delivering innovative, performance-focused investment solutions that contribute to the growth and diversification of Kuwait’s financial landscape.”

Mr. Fahd Chaudry, Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa at S&P Dow Jones Indices added:

“S&P Dow Jones Indices is proud to partner with the CFA Society Kuwait and InvestGB to share valuable insights on passive investing, particularly in the realm of factor strategies. Our thought leadership on index-based strategies, aims to support a clearer understanding of how these tools can be used to manage portfolios in today’s dynamic market landscape. S&P DJI is committed to collaborating with the CFA community to build and strengthen the capital markets in the region.”

The event provided a valuable platform for investment professionals in Kuwait to gain practical insights into factor-based investing, a systematic approach that combines the rules-based discipline of passive investing with the return-seeking objectives of active management. Attendees also had the opportunity to network and exchange perspectives on evolving market dynamics, technological innovation, and the future of index-driven investment approaches in the region.

About InvestGB

InvestGB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Bank, is a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com