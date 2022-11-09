Sharjah: The Sharjah FDI Office - Invest in Sharjah has concluded its successful participation at the high-level 2nd Arab British Economic Summit in London, UK, after holding discussions on trade and investment opportunities across priority sectors with senior government officials, corporates, thought leaders and decision makers from across the Arab world and the UK.

HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, who led the Invest in Sharjah delegation at the conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, highlighted how the new free trade agreements (FTA) are facilitating bilateral investment flows and re-energising trade ties between the UAE and UK.

Al Musharrkh said: “The FTA’s impact on UK-Sharjah trade will lead to economic growth and job creation and stronger collaboration in innovative new fields and emerging technologies in a mutually beneficial manner, especially as Sharjah has identified limitless potential in seven high-growth sectors - mobility and logistics, healthcare, greentech, agri-food tech, human capital and innovation, advanced manufacturing, and culture & tourism.”

Describing the emirate’s rise as the Middle East’s gateway for investments of the future and its ability to attract diverse, long-term, and high-yielding investments from across the world, the CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “Sharjah’s potential to drive business growth is no stranger to the UK. This is well elucidated by the fact that within just Q1 this year, British investments worth USD 2.1 million had already made their way into Sharjah’s diversified non-oil economy.”

Al Musharrkh further urged UK and Arab investors to tap into the emirate’s high-growth potential and join its robust, knowledge and innovation-driven economy to realise their business interests through streamlined end-to-end solutions provided by the entity. He also touched upon the pivotal value of sovereign wealth funds in nurturing bilateral investments across diverse and vibrant sectors.

At the Invest in Sharjah stand at the conference, the delegates hosted UK-based investors and introduced them to the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the emirate fostered by the presence of six specialised business free zones and its business-friendly landscape.

