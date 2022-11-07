Cairo, Egypt: Intesa Sanpaolo and ALEXBANK, its Egyptian subsidiary, will be participating at the United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP27 - to be held in Sharm El Sheikh from 7th to 18th November, 2022.

This comes in line with both Intesa Sanpaolo and ALEXBANK’s wish to share experiences in the field of sustainable and climate change issues, with particular focus on the Intesa Sanpaolo’s dynamic engagement in the agribusiness sector, where environmental sustainability is becoming a key pillar in driving the growth of the sector both locally and internationally.

This participation comes as a part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group and ALEXBANK’s ESG agenda, in which relevant attention is dedicated to the environment and territory preservation, to be pursued also through the long-term sustainability of agribusiness activities, with a clear commitment as confirmed by the Group recent initiatives in the Agri-Business sector. The Group’s dynamic engagement in the agribusiness sector will be discussed at a panel to be held on November 12th, during the ‘‘Adaptation and Agriculture Day’’ titled “The New Climate and Energy Agenda: ‘‘Tackling the Competitive Dynamics for the Agribusiness and the Territorial Development’’. The panel will be attended by senior representatives from private, public, supranational and governmental sectors.

During the past five years, ALEXBANK has undergone a profound evolution from a CSV (Creating Shared Value) approach to the progressive integration of ESG principles into the heart of its business model. Following the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s strategic directions, ALEXBANK has entered into a new phase entailing a strong commitment to progressively implement global best practices in applying the most advanced ESG principles, with initiatives aimed at combatting climate change issues, promoting the environmental sustainability and feeding the inclusion and diversity agenda.

Since 2017, in alignment to the Intesa Sanpaolo’s practices, ALEXBANK has been elevating its transparent disclosure efforts on its ESG performance, following recognized frameworks such as UNEP-FI, PRB, UN Global Compact, Equator principles and issuing its annual Sustainability Reports in accordance with GRI standards.

In 2022 ALEXBANK succeeded in receiving from the National Council for Women, the ‘‘Egyptian Gender Equity Seal Certification’’ for its longstanding journey and committed efforts in applying diversity and inclusion principles, in accordance with the World Bank gender equity model across the areas of employment, career development, work-life balance, and anti-harassment policies.

Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief of International Subsidiary Banks Division stated: “Intesa Sanpaolo’s participation at COP27 comes from our rooted efforts in ESG and sustainability principles, as we direct undivided efforts and commitments towards an environmentally and socially more sustainable world, with significant commitments all across the Intesa Sanpaolo Group network worldwide. During Cop27 event, we will elaborate on our Agribusiness approach in Egypt, as well as about the business opportunities on which we envisage our development path will be based''

Mauro Micillo, Chief of IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division at Intesa Sanpaolo Group stated: “Banks have to make sure that their strategy consistently adapts and evolves with structural changes in the sustainability field. One of the strategic pillars of Intesa Sanpaolo IMI CIB Division envisages a strong effort to support our clients’ sustainable transition, through a specialized ESG platform and product suite”.

Ziad Bahaa El-Din, ALEXBANK’s Non-Executive Chairman, commenting on ALEXBANK’s engagement at the COP27, stated: “Over the years, ALEXBANK, under the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s global ESG strategy, has adopted a very dynamic approach towards climate change, energy efficiency and adoption of flagship sustainability initiatives within the green and circular economy.”

Dante Campioni, ALEXBANK’s Managing Director & CEO commented: “Stemming from ALEXBANK’s strategy and strong belief in the importance of innovation and inclusive finance to support the development of Egypt’s countryside, we are actively participating in COP27 driving our attention to the ‘’Adaptation and Agriculture Day’’, to highlight our wish to support the transition to a more sustainable agri-business sector and the role that financial institutions can play in this regard.”

