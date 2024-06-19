Exhibitors formed significant agreements during the past edition to enhance judicial performance, develop public transport safety and enhance smart city security

The upcoming 26th edition of Intersec takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 January 2025

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East has revealed that the 25th edition of Intersec, the world's leading business event for safety, security, and fire protection, held in Dubai earlier this year, resulted in a potential business buying capacity of over US$16.7 billion for the industry.

The event saw significant deals, including a strategic agreement between Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, and the Judicial Inspection Authority (JIA) to implement a comprehensive Judicial Performance Management system and develop an advanced website for the authority. Moro Hub also signed a strategic agreement with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) at Intersec 2024, establishing a collaboration to strengthen coordination and cooperation in smart city security. Digital Mobility Services (DMS) - Econocom also formed a strategic partnership with Streamax to develop smart transportation systems in Saudi Arabia, utilising advanced AI to enhance public transport efficiency.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "This monumental achievement underscores the importance of Intersec as a pivotal platform for fostering business partnerships and driving the industry's growth. The potential buying capacity generated at Intersec highlights the event's influence and its critical role in facilitating groundbreaking deals and collaborations that shape the future of safety, security, and fire protection."

Business Market Insights forecasts that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) homeland security market will be worth US$15,601.75 million by 2028. As Intersec prepares to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for its 26th edition from 14-16 January 2025, the event is poised to continue fostering significant business opportunities and partnerships, with factors such as digitalisation and the rise in the number of airports and passenger traffic driving the industry forward.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Intersec 2025, themed "The world’s number one event mapping the future in safety, security, and fire protection," will offer a platform for networking, conducting business, and showcasing innovative technology and innovations.

The 2025 edition of Intersec is expected to see an increase in participation and attendance, with a 15% growth in exhibitors to 1,200 and a 10% rise in visitor numbers to 52,000 from 47,506, with attendees from over 140 countries. The event will also feature 12 country pavilions, including the UK, France and Singapore, highlighting Intersec's global reach as a hub for networking and innovation in safety, security, and fire protection.

Show highlights for 2025 include the debut of the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive, closed-door gathering for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across various industries.

“This forum represents a vital addition to Intersec, offering a unique platform for CISOs to engage in strategic discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative problem-solving. Under Chatham House rules, participants will explore cutting-edge technologies, threat intelligence, regulatory compliance, and best practices, engaging in high-level dialogues with industry experts and thought leaders, addressing the latest challenges in cybersecurity," Tuchten explained.

Intersec continues to underscore its commitment to a safer and more secure world through high-impact conference programmes, including the Security Leaders' Summit (ISLS), the Fire & Rescue Conference, and the Safety & Health Conference.

The event's diverse features include the Fire Fighter Challenge, the Gulf's largest and toughest competition, showcasing the skills of UAE and international rescuers in real-life emergency scenarios, demonstrating perseverance, endurance, excellence, and teamwork. Additionally, the Safety Walk showcases a catwalk show of industrial safety gear where exhibitors will have 15 minutes to describe the features of their kit, and the Intersec Awards recognising outstanding achievements across critical sectors, such as Fire & Safety, Industry, and Security, will be featured. The Premium Buyer’s Club will also provide a vital networking program for industry professionals.

Divided into five broad product sections, the event provides tailored solutions for Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing, promoting innovation and connectivity across sectors.

