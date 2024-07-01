Building on the success of previous years, the exhibition space will be 34% larger this year, with 17,000 visitors expected to attend

The exhibition's conference programme will feature the Future Security and Safety Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, Saudi’s leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, the exhibition is held in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defense.

Intersec Saudi Arabia draws thousands of security and safety professionals from around the GCC each year to procure, learn and develop their knowledge of a rapidly growing industry. A record-breaking 15,336 visitors attended the 2023 event, and 17,000 visitors are expected at the upcoming edition. The exhibition space for Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 has increased by 34% from 2023, covering a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and one outdoor showcase.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia is tailored specifically to the needs of the Kingdom. The event is regarded as the largest and most important exhibition and conference for the security, safety, and fire protection industries in Saudi Arabia.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia is expected to host over 350 exhibitors from 27 countries and will feature country pavilions for China, the Czech Republic, France and the UK. Saudi-based exhibitors account for 29% of the participating companies, which are categorised across five product sectors – Commercial & Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Public Safety & Security, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health.

The annual conference programme for Intersec Saudi Arabia will include the Future Security and Safety Summit and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, with both of these summits reflecting the specific needs of the Saudi market.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “We are proud to feature two pivotal summits that will unite industry pioneers to address current and emerging security threats at national and corporate levels while also bringing together leading fire and emergency service professionals to discuss the latest challenges, opportunities, and advancements in fire safety and technology."

The summits will run throughout the three-day event and have been developed to bring together the industry's best and brightest minds, offering significant value to attendees and high-quality, valuable educational opportunities to attendees.

Key themes for the Future Security and Safety Summit include ‘Moving Beyond Security – How to React to AI’s Transformative Potential’ and ‘Boosting International Security Co-operation’ Meanwhile, the Fire Protection and Technology Summit will explore ‘Robotics and Automation for Fire Suppression’ and ‘Fire Challenges due to Climate Change’ among other vital industry topics.

The Premium Club will once again return to Intersec Saudi Arabia, providing unrivalled opportunities for professionals in safety, security, and fire protection to network. The programme is designed to encourage key buyers to connect with exhibitors away from the show floor, offering a seamless purchasing process.

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place in Halls 1-5 at RICEC. Halls 1 and 2 will feature the Commercial, Perimeter, Homeland and Cybersecurity show sections, while halls 3 and 4 will focus on Fire Health and Safety. Security, Safety and Fire exhibitors will be featured in Hall 5, named Intersec Plus, as well as an outdoor, purpose-built exhibition space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website. https://1starabia.com/

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com