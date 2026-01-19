Emerging maritime evironment indicates opportunities for enhanced joint operations across agencies - including intelligence fusion, interoperability and shared work culture - to deliver more humanitarian outcomes

Dubai, UAE: Senior leaders from defence, intelligence, border security, and critical infrastructure sectors convened at Intersec 2026 for a closed-door strategic roundtable to examine how Gulf states can strengthen maritime border security amid rising geopolitical, humanitarian, and technological pressures.

Hosted by global management consulting firm Kearney in partnership with Intersec, the session titled “Governing the Blue: Intelligence-Led Security for Gulf Maritime Boundaries” brought together operational commanders, policymakers and technology leaders to align governance models, intelligence structures and digital capabilities for the region’s increasingly complex maritime domain.

Participants agreed that maritime borders sit at the intersection of sovereignty, economic continuity and humanitarian responsibility. With the Gulf’s ports, special economic zones and energy corridors under growing pressure, the roundtable highlighted a clear shift away from reactive security models toward intelligence-led operations that guide both collection and action.

Key learnings for the GCC maritime sector included the need to structurally embed multi-INT mission teams within command functions, supported by dedicated planning and policy coordination units and 24/7 fused maritime watch centres. This approach enables faster decision-making, greater transparency in accountability, and improved operational speed during high-consequence incidents.

Ankit Gandhi, Partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa - Aerospace, Defense and Security Practice, who moderated the discussion, said: “Across the Gulf, maritime security challenges are no longer episodic – they are continuous and converging. The strongest takeaway from this session is that intelligence only creates impact when it is institutionally embedded, operationally trusted and digitally connected.”

The discussion also underscored that humanitarian response and maritime migration must be treated as operational realities rather than procedural afterthoughts. Participants noted that safeguarding failures often occur at inter-agency handovers, reinforcing the importance of apparent authority, shared risk pathways and ownership across maritime operations.

From a technology perspective, delegates discussed the anchoring of technology investment to improving specific KPIs alongside emerging trends in deployment of space-oriented and open source technologies. Secure communications and a standard data fabric were identified as essential enablers for lawful, auditable information sharing across national and regional stakeholders.

“Technology adds value only when it is aligned to decision rights. In a hybrid threat environment, technology capabilities cannot be developed in siloes and cyber resilience is ultimately an organisational design challenge, not just a technical one,” added Gandhi.

The findings from the roundtable will now be developed into a comprehensive white paper to be published by Kearney and released imminently. The paper will outline a capability framework for intelligence-led maritime security, tailored to the operational realities of the Gulf, and is intended to support policymakers and operators as they modernise maritime governance and command models.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said the roundtable exemplified Intersec’s role as a convening platform for high-impact, off-stage dialogue.

“Maritime security is a strategic priority for the region, and it demands frank, senior-level discussion that goes beyond technology showcases,” Isaac said. “Intersec provides a neutral platform where government, industry and international experts can align on governance, leadership and operating models. These closed-door roundtables are where real progress begins, and where ideas are shaped into frameworks that can be implemented across the region.”

Held as part of the International Security Leaders’ Summit at Intersec 2026, the roundtable reinforces the event’s position as a catalyst for intelligence-led resilience across borders, sectors and domains.

The 27th edition of Intersec concluded on 14 January 2026, bringing together more than 1,200 exhibitors and an anticipated 50,000 security, safety and fire protection professionals from over 60 countries.

For more information, please click here.

-ENDS-

About Intersec

Intersec, in its 27th edition, is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers and buyers face-to-face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business.

Intersec 2026 was held from 12-14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over 68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Kearney

For 100 years, Kearney has been a leading management consulting firm and trusted partner to three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and governments around the world. With a presence across more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We work impact first, tackling your toughest challenges with original thinking and a commitment to making change happen together. By your side, we deliver—value, results, impact

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com