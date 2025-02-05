1,209 exhibitors representing 61 countries were showcased at the 26th edition of Intersec, a 9% increase on last year, including a 20% increase in exhibition space

The exhibitions saw the successful launch of the Intersec Policing Conference and the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies

This year’s show highlighted cutting-edge technology and critical solutions in line with the theme: ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection

Dubai, UAE: The 26th edition of Intersec, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection, has showcased a record number of exhibitors, representing 61 countries, with the largest edition of the event occupying 61,000 sqm of space, a 20% year-on-year increase at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and concluded last month, welcomed 47,300 visitors from 142 countries, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing, in line with the show theme ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection.’

Wajahat Hussain, Show Manager, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The team and I are thrilled to have welcomed an unprecedented gathering of industry professionals from around the world. Intersec has once again proven to be the premier platform where global leaders, innovators, and experts converge to exchange knowledge, forge partnerships, and explore cutting-edge advancements that are shaping the future of safety, security, and fire protection.

"Surpassing previous exhibitor records is a testament to Intersec’s growing influence and its pivotal role in driving forward-thinking solutions for a safer, more secure world. This milestone underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration, showcasing pioneering technologies, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in this critically important industry.”

This year's new additions included the successful launch of the two-day Intersec Policing Conference, where over 50 expert speakers convened. They included senior law enforcement officials from the Abu Dhabi Police, INTERPOL, the Metropolitan Police and the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit, where discussions focused on topics including policing in a digital era, proactive and productive policing, the future of road safety, strategic automation in policing, drone operations and quantum-led crime, amongst others.

In addition, the CISO Business Briefing was also launched, successfully welcoming the region’s top Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) while investigating the key trends, threats and opportunities in information security. H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, provided the opening keynote address.

Another first for the exhibition was a groundbreaking partnership with Ignyte, which saw the launch of the Intersec Startup Arena, providing startups with a unique opportunity to showcase the ideas and solutions disrupting the industry to an audience of industry leaders, government representatives, and top-tier investors, paving the way for startups to achieve strategic partnerships, mentorship, and investment.

Intersec 2025 also bore witness to several MoU signings during the three-day event, including companies such as Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Nordon, Saudi Sicli, ASIS International, Firestop Contractors International Association (FCIA), Gallagher, Sharjah Civil Defence, NAFFCO, and UXE Security Solutions.

Several industry bellwethers were recognised during the 4th annual Intersec Awards, where individuals, teams and organisations were recognised for setting new standards of excellence in critical industries. Winners on the evening included Dubai Civil Defense, NAFFCO, Dubai Municipality, Ministry of Interior, Emirates Safety Laboratory LLC, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Intersec 2026 will take place from 12 – 14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

