Sharjah: Young people are increasingly recognised as pivotal contributors to the UAE’s long-term sustainability objectives, with their engagement shaping food security, smart agriculture, and climate resilience. During a session titled “Young People are Building the Future of Sustainability” on the second day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), experts and policymakers discussed how the UAE is leveraging the creativity and energy of its youth alongside traditional agricultural knowledge and modern technology to address strategic national priorities. The dialogue highlighted the broader importance of youth participation in initiatives that underpin the country’s sustainable development agenda.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that empowering young people is central to the UAE’s food security strategy. “Across the world, family farming is under pressure because younger generations are often reluctant to continue in traditional businesses. In the UAE, we are changing that by creating platforms, including the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, which allow young people to connect with decision-makers, farmers, and companies. These initiatives are incubators for partnerships that place youth as the core of our food security and sustainability efforts.”

Dr. Al Hammadi added, “The UAE has turned obstacles into opportunities. We have used technology to advance agriculture, including using greenhouses to grow crops while managing heat and cooling requirements, notwithstanding the harsh environment and lack of natural resources.” He highlighted Mahra Al Naqbi, the country’s youngest beekeeper, with a passion for bees and sustainable honey production, as an inspiring example of how young leaders are reshaping sustainability through passion and innovation.

Building on this message, His Excellency Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), underlined the importance of balancing modern advances with traditional practices. “For the past three years, under the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we have worked to reconnect our community with agriculture and livestock production in the natural way God created it,” he said.

Al Teneiji highlighted the role of education and awareness in shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders: “University of Al Dhaid is attracting students eager to contribute to food security, while our communication campaigns have helped communities distinguish between healthy food, organic produce, and commercial alternatives. The positive feedback shows the power of engaging people directly in the sustainability journey.”