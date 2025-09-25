Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Innovation by Design Summit and expanded Msheireb Awards for Innovation in Design concluded successfully on Wednesday at Msheireb Downtown Doha, showcasing Qatar as a growing centre for world-class design.

The events, presented by Msheireb Properties in collaboration with Fast Company Middle East and powered by Doha Design District with Media City Qatar as strategic partner, brought together over 400 design experts, creative professionals, and industry enthusiasts from around the world, to advance critical dialogue on the future of design.

Summit Looks at How Design Shapes the Future

The comprehensive one-day programme served as an interactive forum for examining how design shapes business, technology, and culture. Sessions spanned artificial intelligence, sustainable architecture, immersive media, and cultural exchange, featuring discussions on "Building the Nervous System of the AI Age," "Designing for an Uncertain World," and "When Art Meets Algorithm."

The summit attracted leading regional industry figures including Samar Maakaroun, Partner at Pentagram; Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann Middle East, North Africa & Turkey; Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia Airlines; Melanie Fessel, Principal of TerreformX Europe; Homara Choudhary, CEO and Founder of Homara Media; Mohamed Kabbani, Director of Campaigns & Creative Studio, Ooredoo; and Rashid Al-Derham, Co-Founder & CEO of Madad Fintech.

Notable presentations included “Spaces That Speak: Designer Spotlight” discussing the intersection of craft, culture, and environment, and “The New Language of Creativity: Insights from Cannes,” examining how creativity evolves to meet contemporary challenges. Panel discussions delved into “Multidimensional Journeys: Designing for Real Human Experience” and “Connecting Worlds: Design as Cultural Exchange.”

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, stated: "This Summit demonstrates how design thinking is fundamental to building progressive societies and creating meaningful solutions. It aligns perfectly with our vision to establish Doha as a global meeting point for forward-thinking ideas."

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, added: “The Innovation by Design Summit 2025 was a remarkable gathering of creative and business leaders that underscored how design, technology, and sustainability can drive real progress. As a strategic partner, Media City Qatar is committed to supporting platforms that spark innovation, contribute to economic diversification, and strengthen Qatar’s position as a hub for next-generation ideas.”

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, observed: “What we witnessed represents a paradigm shift. The discussions prove that tomorrow's most successful enterprises will be those guided by design principles. This is where that transformation begins.”

Expanded Awards Programme Celebrates Outstanding Design

The evening's Msheireb Awards for Innovation in Design marked a notable evolution in the programme's scope, expanding beyond corporate recognition to celebrate individual visionaries shaping the contemporary design landscape.

Corporate Excellence Categories saw “R/GA” honoured in Technology-Driven Design for AI-powered platforms and immersive AR/VR experiences. “Landor” claimed Retail and Experiential recognition for the Imperia branding project, whilst “Masdar City” received the Sustainable Design award for renewable energy initiatives and zero-carbon neighbourhoods. “Joe Doucet” was acknowledged in Travel and Hospitality for innovative hotel concepts, and “Across Renovation” earned Architecture and Urban Planning recognition for revitalising historic buildings.

Emerging Designer Categories celebrated regional innovation across three distinct areas. Yasamin Shaikhi from VCUarts Qatar won Product Design & Innovation for "Food Waste Renaissance: From the Table, For the Table," transforming food by-products into functional lighting that advances circular design principles.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah Al-Thani received Art & Design Expression recognition for his multimedia exhibition “Intaj” and creative platform “Intajat,” bridging heritage, art, and cultural storytelling whilst supporting local creative ecosystems.

Bachir Mohammed was honoured in Design for Social Impact for “Echo of Lost Innocence” a large-scale installation of 15,000 concrete-bound teddy bears symbolising children lost in Gaza, using art to raise awareness and support humanitarian relief.

The awards were presented by Eng. Al Kuwari and Eng. Al-Khori, highlighting the partnership shaping Qatar as a regional design destination where global expertise meets local creativity.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.