Taking place in the UAE’s capital, the event will bring together hundreds of industry experts to advance the safety and performance of buildings

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Taking place from 13-14 November 2024 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, SIBEC 2024 is set to draw hundreds of fire and life safety experts from across the globe. Organized by SIBCA, a leading fire, life safety, and ICT solutions provider in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, SIBEC is a dynamic platform created to encourage collaboration and knowledge exchange on sustainable development and enhancing safety across the MENA region.

Taking place this year under the theme ‘Innovation that Keeps You Safe,’ the comprehensive two-day program is designed to advance fire and life safety innovations, including in the building management system (BMS), extra-low voltage (ELV), audiovisual (AV), heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, and information and communication technologies (ICT) sectors. The 2024 edition of the show will spotlight cutting-edge solutions driven by AI and IoT technologies in smart building systems, as well as the use of data analytics to proactively manage risks, underscoring the importance of leveraging innovation to enhance safety and sustainability across the MENA region.

Hosted with the support of 30 vital industry partners such as NFPA, UL Solutions, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Huawei, ABB, Excel Networking, Pelco by Motorola, AWEX, TTK, Doncaster, Dahua, Hanwha, the event will feature high-level presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities for senior management and decision-makers, as well as offering training and workshops for technical staff and engineers to deepen their understanding of the current market trends and industry requirements.

SIBEC is also pleased to announce the establishment of the Trainovation Fire and Safety Academy Center in Abu Dhabi. Launched in partnership with the NFPA, the new academy will provide NFPA-certified training for professionals working in fire and life safety, equipping them with the essential knowledge needed to protect lives and property, further contributing to the region's safety and sustainability efforts.

“As the UAE and the GCC continue to expand vital infrastructure to accommodate the region’s rapidly developing economic and demographic trends, it is vital that the industry embraces the role of connectivity in driving innovation for a safer and more sustainable future. SIBEC provides a critical platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to come together to shape the future of safety and technology in the built environment,” said Mr. Ibrahim Lari, Chairman of SIBCA and founder of SIBEC.

SIBEC 2024 will be a pivotal event for those committed to enhancing the safety, performance, and sustainability of the built environment in the MENA region. As the event brings together key stakeholders and thought leaders, it will be an invaluable opportunity to share ideas, forge new partnerships, and drive the next generation of safety and technology solutions for the region’s future.

About SIBCA

From humble beginnings in 1977, SIBCA has grown to become one of the leading providers of Fire Protection, HVAC, BMS, ELV, Audio Visual, and ICT solutions in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. With more than 2400 dedicated staff working in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India, SIBCA has built a reputation of trust and excellence with its customers including contractors and end-users. Today, the SIBCA brand is synonymous with reliability in designing, implementing cutting-edge technology, customer service, and support.

SIBCA partners with international industrial leaders, to provide bespoke solutions, from initial needs assessment to systems engineering, design, installation, and commissioning. With on-going 24/7 operations and maintenance, SIBCA provides value-added and innovative solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs.