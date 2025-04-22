Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain and BBK successfully hosted the BBK FinSec Knights Hackathon, an intensive three-day event powered by INJAZ Bahrain that challenges university students to develop cutting-edge solutions to address cybersecurity threats in the financial sector.

The BBK FinSec Knights Hackathon powered by INJAZ Bahrain held at HQ by Hope Fund, Seef Mall, welcomed university students specializing in cybersecurity, computer science, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and networking. Teams of five participated in a dynamic full-day challenge designed to spark innovation, collaboration, and practical problem-solving.

Throughout the event, students attended expert-led workshops, explored emerging trends in cybersecurity, and took part in a field visit to a BBK branch to gain deeper insights into the bank’s operations, services, and career pathways. The BBK FinSec Knights Hackathon powered by INJAZ Bahrain also served as a valuable networking platform, connecting students with industry leaders and fellow innovators while fostering creativity and hands-on learning.

In recognition of outstanding ideas and impactful solutions, financial prizes were awarded to the first place winners University of Bahrain – Team 2 and University of Bahrain – Team 5 and second place winners Arab Open University – Team 1 and Bahrain Polytechnic – Team 2. The closing ceremony, which welcomed several VIP guests including, H.E Shaikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa - Deputy CEO for Cyber Operation at the National Cyber Security Center and Ms. Mashael Al Qutami - Acting Secretary General of Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust celebrated the students’ achievements and their contributions to strengthening cybersecurity resilience within the banking sector and beyond.

H.H. Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said: “At INJAZ Bahrain, we believe in the power of experiential learning to prepare youth for the demands of tomorrow’s workforce. Through the BBK FinSec Knights Hackathon, we are equipping students not only with technical skills, but also with the confidence and creativity to drive real impact in the cybersecurity space. We extend our sincere thanks to the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait for their invaluable support in making this initiative possible.”

Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, BBK Group Chief Executive, said: “BBK is proud to partner with INJAZ Bahrain on the FinSec Knights Hackathon, an innovative initiative that underscores our longstanding commitment to empowering young talent and supporting educational programs that address real-world challenges. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity has become a required capability for the financial sector, and it is essential that we prepare the next generation with the skills, awareness, and mindset to navigate and protect this space effectively.

The BBK FinSec Knights Hackathon stands as a compelling example of how industry-academic partnerships can empower the next generation of tech leaders while contributing to national efforts to build a more secure and digitally advanced economy.

By partnering with leading institutions like BBK, INJAZ Bahrain aims to bridge the gap between education and industry, inspiring a generation of innovators to shape the future of cybersecurity.