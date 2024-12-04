Dubai, UAE – Al Futtaim Willis (AFW), in collaboration with HFW, WTW, and iO Health, hosted a pivotal knowledge-sharing session on Employee Matters in the UAE at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown on November 26, 2024. The event brought together experts, HR professionals, and senior business leaders to explore emerging trends, challenges, and innovations across the insurance, health, and employment sectors.

The session provided a dynamic platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas on topics shaping the future of employee well-being and business resilience. Key discussions revolved around the transformative role of digital technologies in reshaping the insurance industry, innovative strategies to enhance employee well-being while managing escalating healthcare costs, and the legal implications of an evolving regulatory landscape, including the critical area of data privacy. Attendees also delved into advancements in employee benefits, with an increasing focus on personalized rewards programs, and explored new frontiers in pension planning, including the growing appeal of Shari'ah-compliant investments.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, each bringing unique expertise to the table. Carole Khalife, General Manager of Strategy, Innovation, and Sales at AFW, Justin Whelan, Partner at HFW, Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO of iO Health, Eungchang Lee, Head of Work & Rewards at WTW, and Michael Brough, Senior Director at WTW.

In his opening remarks, Ken Maw, Managing Director of Al Futtaim Willis, emphasized the importance of such collaborative efforts. “This event underscores the critical need for industry dialogue in navigating today’s rapidly changing workforce dynamics,” he stated. “By bringing together thought leaders and decision-makers, we create an ecosystem where innovation flourishes, enabling organizations to remain resilient and employees to thrive. At AFW, we are committed to driving meaningful conversations that pave the way for a sustainable and employee-centric future.”

The UAE’s workforce landscape continues to evolve rapidly, driven by digital transformation, shifting workforce expectations, and an increased focus on employee well-being. Recent studies highlight a significant increase in demand for flexible benefits packages, an overwhelming 95% believing that the traditional, one-size-fits-all model was obsolete and a substantial rise in digital health adoption among enterprises, with 86% of organizations utilizing some form of technology-driven solution within their health and wellness initiatives. These trends reflect the pressing need for businesses to adapt to remain competitive and meet the expectations of an increasingly diverse and tech-savvy workforce.

The session underscored how businesses can leverage digitalization to improve not only operational efficiencies but also the employee experience. Discussions revealed that forward-thinking organizations are investing in AI-driven analytics to design tailored employee benefits packages, ensuring inclusivity while addressing specific workforce needs. Additionally, the legal and regulatory insights shared highlighted the critical importance of robust compliance frameworks in managing sensitive employee data, a priority in light of global and regional regulatory developments.

Healthcare costs remain a pressing concern for employers, with a growing need to balance cost containment with meaningful employee well-being initiatives. The session explored innovative approaches, such as integrated care models and wellness-focused workplace strategies, that can help address these challenges. By fostering a culture of health and wellness, organizations can improve employee satisfaction and productivity while managing long-term cost implications.

Employee benefits and rewards programs were another focal point of the discussion. With a generational shift in the workforce, there is increasing demand for flexibility and personalization in benefits. Experts highlighted how businesses in the UAE and the wider GCC are responding to these trends by integrating innovative pension solutions, including Shari'ah-compliant investments, to cater to the region’s unique demographic and cultural needs.

Al Futtaim Willis extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners—HFW, WTW, and iO Health—for their valuable contributions to the event. The company also thanks all speakers and attendees for their active participation, which made the session a resounding success. As the UAE continues to lead the way in adopting innovative workforce solutions, platforms like this are instrumental in shaping the region’s future.

Al Futtaim Willis is a joint venture company between Al Futtaim Group and Willis Towers Watson, a leading global insurance advisory, broking, and solutions company with 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. The company specializes in offering a wide range of insurance and risk management solutions to clients across various industries and is committed to providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

