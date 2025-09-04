Industry leading event returns in September with Trend Tours, including Saudi Made Trail, providing curated guides for interior designers, architects, buyers, and project owners enabling smarter, quicker, more productive sourcing

INDEX Design Talks expands with more than 80 expert speakers across three themed days, while Future Stars Student Design competition offers internships with leading agencies

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom’s design industry will converge in Riyadh this month as an expanded and refined INDEX Saudi Arabia returns from 9-11 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, offering an unmatched opportunity to engage with the latest in interior design, furniture, and fit-out innovations.

The Kingdom’s leading industry event will welcome more than 400 exhibitors from across the Middle East and the globe, including international pavilions from France, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, India, Turkiye, Russia, China, Belgium, Malaysia, Greece, Morocco and the United Kingdom. Global names such as Maison D’artisans, iGuzzini, Geberit, Kohler, and Villeroy & Boch will join regional leaders, including Guthmi, Masdar, Marvel, Al Aqeel Furniture, AlManahil, ARAC Engineering, Daytona, and Abyat.

The event, which enjoys a strategic partnership with the Architectural and Design Commission, will see exhibitors displaying ground-breaking designs across the show’s eight sectors of furniture and furnishings, fit-out services, kitchen and bathroom, accessories, décor and homeware, art and textiles, bed and bedding, and flooring and surfaces.

“This show is now the leading meeting place for Saudi Arabia’s design community, encompassing the world’s top suppliers as well as the Kingdom’s rising design stars,” said Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director, dmg events, which organizes INDEX Saudi Arabia. “This year’s edition celebrates global creativity while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting local talent, sustainable practices, and world-class design solutions.

“Saudi Arabia’s interior design sector is evolving at an extraordinary pace. By connecting global innovators with local talent and aligning with Vision 2030, INDEX Saudi Arabia is a vibrant catalyst for the Kingdom’s design future.”

Elevating the Visitor Experience: Six Curated Trend Tours

This year’s show introduces Trend Tours: expert-led, themed journeys across the exhibition floor, each designed to help interior designers, architects, buyers, and project owners source products and services smarter.

Tours include the Saudi Made Trail, which celebrates locally manufactured products and the Kingdom’s growing industrial sector. The Sustainability Trail will showcase ecological materials, ethical production, and circular solutions, while the Smart Sourcing Tour will highlight affordable yet innovative design solutions.

The Curated Edit Tour will be a premium showcase of high-end European brands, the Design Disruptors Tour will feature future-focused, boundary-pushing brands, while the Lighting Trail will combine lighting showcases with workshops and talks.

INDEX Design Talks Expands

The INDEX Design Talks will feature more than 80 expert speakers across three themed days. The first day is billed as ‘Collaborate to Build’ and will explore cultural and contextual identity in Saudi design. Day Two focusses on ‘Design that Works’ – performance-driven interiors and architecture – while the final day brings ‘Innovation for Impact’ and examines smart, sustainable, future-ready design thinking.

Speakers include influential voices from Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, leading architects, and global design experts, with panels covering everything from mega-event design for Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, to AI’s role in creativity, emotional architecture, and building Saudi’s creative talent pipeline.

“At INDEX Saudi 2025, I will be moderating conversations that explore how collaboration, cultural authenticity, and future-ready design thinking are shaping the Kingdom’s design landscape,” said Esra Lemmens, Founder & Design Strategist at the Esra Lemmens Agency. “Saudi Arabia is moving at such an unprecedented pace, with projects that are ambitious in scale and set new benchmarks socially, culturally, and economically. By bringing global expertise together with local talent, we can raise the likelihood that growth is not only world-class, but also sustainable and deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s identity.”

Unearthing The Future Stars

In partnership with ArchiNet, the Arab world’s leading development and networking platform for architects and interior designers, the Future Stars competition will give Saudi interior design students the chance to present their final projects to industry leaders, with winners securing internships with leading agencies. Competition judges are: Hanadi Karkashan, Founder & GM, Karkashan Design; Hatem Attiyah, Founder, Darwasa Design; Maya Hajjar, Co-Founder & CEO, Maya Interiors; Moaayad Alqahtani, Founder, UMQ Design Studio; Mohammad Alomran, CEO, Atelier Mohammad Alomran and Donald Bordui, Co-Founder, Chief Design & Development Officer, AN Retreats.

For more information on the event, please visit: www.index-saudi.com

About INDEX Saudi Arabia

INDEX Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s leading trade show for interiors, furniture, and fit-out, taking place from 9–11 September 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. The event brings together hundreds of international and Saudi brands across nine product sectors, offering a platform to source, network, and discover design innovation. Highlights include the INDEX Design Talks, Future Stars student competition, and curated Trend Tours, all spotlighting sustainability, cultural authenticity, and cutting-edge design. Supported strategically by the Architecture and Design Commission, INDEX Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s design landscape in line with Vision 2030.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation, and progress across industries.

With a presence in 25+ countries and 13 offices worldwide, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore, and India, dmg events organizes over 115 large-scale events annually, attracting 425,000+ professionals and delegates.

As the largest international event organizer in Saudi Arabia since 2011, dmg events connects international businesses with local demand through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. Our growth in the Kingdom is driven by our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, build strategic partnerships and align our events with market needs. Flagship events like Big 5 Saudi, INDEX Saudi, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia, The Saudi Food Show and Saudi Infrastructure Expo drive industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily

Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).